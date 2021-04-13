Blake Candler smacked an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning to forge a 4-4 tie, Will Harris followed with a two-run base hit and Sullivan South held on for a 6-4 baseball win Monday.
The Rebels had to wriggle out of a seventh-inning jam to escape with the Three Rivers Conference win.
The inning unfolded with the Patriots loading the bases with nobody out. But East hit into a forceout at home, had a strikeout and then grounded out.
Jackson Dean struck out six over six innings for the victory, and he and Drew Hoover banged out a pair of hits. Isaac Haynie pitched the seventh to earn a save.
Turning in two-hit games for the Patriots were Dylan Bartley, who homered, and Justice Dillard.
Volunteer 3, Cherokee 0
Connor Haynes pitched a four-hit gem for the Falcons, who picked up the Big 7 Conference win over their Hawkins County rivals.
Haynes scored the game’s first run on a Cherokee error. Tucker Bellamy had an RBI double in the sixth and later scored on another error by the Chiefs for the 3-0 lead.
Parker Bailey had two hits, including a double, to lead Cherokee. Luke Condra pitched a solid game for the Chiefs, striking out seven, scattering five hits and walking one.
Dobyns-Bennett 10, David Crockett 7
Indians leadoff man Payton Grimm’ pounded out two home runs and a double in a 4-for-4, five-RBI performance. He also scored four times.
The Indians trailed 3-1 in the second inning when Grimm stepped to the plate and belted a grand slam. Highlighted by Tanner Kilgore’s two-run double, D-B used a four-run fourth to open a 5-5 contest.
Kilgore finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs, winner Aiden Byington struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings and Gage Hensley collected the final five outs.
Mason Britton had a pair of doubles, Garrett Leonard tripled and singled, Hayden Osburn had a double and a single and Nate Laws also had two hits for the Pioneers. Cody Wheeley ripped a two-run homer.
Science Hill 1, Daniel Boone 0
Evan King and the Hilltoppers ended up on the winning end of a pitchers’ duel between the Big 7 leaders.
King struck out six, gave up just one hit and walked two, outdueling the Trailblazers’ Gaven Jones, who allowed just four hits and walked one.
Gavin Briggs was the only runner to cross the plate. Briggs singled, advanced to second on a fielder’s choice and scored on an RBI groundout by Braden Ramsey.
Elizabethton 14, Sullivan Central 2
Bryson Rollins went 4-for-4, drove in four runs and scored twice in the Cyclones’ 14-2 Three Rivers win.
Noah Rosato fit three RBIs and a double into a 2-for-4 showing and Elijah Birdsong homered, scored three times and drew a walk for Elizabethton, which plated at least two runs in every frame of the five-inning game.
Ashton Wilson gave up one earned run and four hits. He struck out seven.
The Cyclones honored the old Blue Grays Semi Pro Negro League team based in Elizabethton by wearing replica uniforms and meeting with relatives of the team. The Blue Grays played against some of the top teams in the South from the 1930s to 1950s.
North Greene 4, Sullivan North 0
Carson Whaley was dealing, firing a no-hitter against the Golden Raiders.
SOFTBALL
Sullivan East 2, Elizabethton 0
The Lady Patriots’ Jillian Shackelford outdueled the Cyclones’ Madisun Pritchard in a showdown for first place in the Three Rivers. Sullivan East (11-9, 5-1) moved to within a half-game of Elizabethton (12-5, 6-1).
Shackelford allowed only three hits and struck out four. Keelye Fields drove in both runs with a fifth-inning single. Cayden Bawgus and Katie Botts finished with two hits apiece for East.
Pritchard struck out 10 with no walks, and both runs were unearned.
Tennessee High 12, Sullivan Central 1
Kenzie Orfield and Ashley Worley combined on a one-hitter for the Lady Vikings.
Nikki Duncan had three hits, including a homer, and four RBIs. Mac Newport also totaled three hits.
SOCCER
Volunteer 4, Sullivan South 3
Dawson Dykes scored with 3½ minutes left in the second overtime — his fourth goal of the game —to lift the Falcons to one of the biggest wins in school history.
The Falcons rallied from a 2-0 deficit with two late goals to send the match into overtime. Volunteer scored first in the first overtime period before South rallied to tie.
Jackson Moncier and Aiden Owen had huge efforts on the defensive end.
Lance Pollock scored two goals and Giovanni Misciagna one for South.