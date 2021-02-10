KINGSPORT — The Sullivan South boys basketball team gutted out a 44-40 upset win over Three Rivers Conference foe Elizabethton on Tuesday night.
Nick Ellege was the main man for the Rebels (9-10, 6-5), scoring 17 points in the tight battle. South led 27-22 at halftime.
Colton Mullins and Will Harris had eight points each and Cooper Johnson tossed in seven for the Rebels.
Jake Roberts scored 13 to lead Elizabethton (16-6, 8-4), which was coming off a big win over conference champion Sullivan East on Friday.
SULLIVAN CENTRAL 70, UNICOI COUNTY 56
BLOUNTVILLE — Ethan Lane was too much for the Blue Devils to handle, scoring 26 points and leading his team to the mild upset.
Ty Barb added 16 points for the Cougars (10-11, 6-5 Three Rivers). Joltin Harrison scored 11 points for Central, which moved within a half-game of Unicoi County (15-11, 7-5) for third place.
For the Blue Devils, Lucas Slagle had 15 points and Grant Hensley totaled 12.
SULLIVAN NORTH 61, UNAKA 58
KINGSPORT — Isaiah Pruitt had a big hand in the Golden Raiders’ Watauga Valley Conference win, scoring 26 points. Jacob Cross added 14 for North (13-7, 4-5).
Unaka’s Will Sexton matched Pruitt with 26 points of his own, and Joe-z Blamo added 15 points.
HAMPTON 57, NORTH GREENE 55
HAMPTON — The Bulldogs kept their Watauga Valley title hopes alive with the comeback win.
Morgan Lyons had eight of his 17 points in the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs (16-9, 7-1), who overcame a six-point deficit.
PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 69 OAK HILL RED 63
JOHNSON CITY — Andrew Lawrence fired in 27 points to lead the Knights, and Thomas Messimer added 14.
GIRLS
ELIZABETHTON 64, SULLIVAN SOUTH 51
KINGSPORT — The Lady Cyclones got a combined 39 points from Lina Lyon and Morgan Headrick in the Three Rivers win.
Lyon had 20, hitting four 3-pointers, and Headrick finished with 19. Elizabethton (15-8, 8-3) bounced back from Friday’s loss to league champion Sullivan East and sits alone in second place in the league.
Chloe Nelson had 19 points for South and Allie Jordan added 16.
SULLIVAN CENTRAL 60, UNICOI COUNTY 38
BLOUNTVILLE — It was a runaway win for the Lady Cougars (15-8, 7-4 Three Rivers), and Emma Niebruegge was front and center with 14 points.
Senior Caroline Podvin paced Unicoi County with 14 points. She scored her 1,000th point despite missing all but three games of her freshman year because of a shoulder injury.
NORTH GREENE 77, HAMPTON 51
HAMPTON — Haleigh Bernard scored 21 points as the Lady Huskies kept pace with Cloudland atop the Watauga Valley standings.