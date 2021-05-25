MURFREESBORO — Science Hill finally broke through in the opening round of the TSSAA Class AAA baseball tournament.
The Hilltoppers scored a 9-3 win over Brighton on Tuesday evening at Siegel for their first victory in the state tournament since 2010.
Science Hill (31-9) used five pitchers — Evan King, Dustin Eatmon, Caleb McBride, Spencer Powell and Gavin Briggs — to limit the Cardinals to four hits.
King, the starter, struck out four and gave up two earned runs over 3 1/3 innings. Eatmon and McBride each went 1 1/3 innings before Powell and Briggs combined to close out the seventh.
The Hilltoppers were able to save left-handed ace Cole Torbett for their Wednesday game against the winner of Tuesday’s late game between Beech and Siegel.
Science Hill’s A.J. Motte blasted a solo home run over the left-field fence for the go-ahead run in the fifth inning. Motte finished 3-for-4 and scored runs runs.
Brighton (24-15) showed its power early with Lucas Perkins smashing a home run over the center-field fence. However, the Cardinals’ defense let them down with six errors over the course of the game.
Summertown 10, University High 0
MURFREESBORO — A barrage of extra-base hits led to Summertown to the opening-round rout in Class A tournament action at Riverdale’s Jones Field.
The Eagles (29-8) scored five first-inning runs on six hits off University High’s Kaleb Meredith. The Tennessee signee only lasted two-thirds of an inning and threw 24 pitches.
Grant Burleson and Lane Burleson combined to go 4-for-6, including back-to-back solo home runs in the second, for Summertown. Grant Burleson drove in three runs and two.
The Eagles amassed 11 hits against four UH pitchers.
Gavin Burleson threw 53 pitches and allowed just three hits in five innings in picking up the win.
The Bucs (22-14) will play an elimination game Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Tennis
MURFREESBORO — The Science Hill girls team slayed the Dragons to reach the Class AAA Large Schools championship match.
The Lady Hilltoppers handled Collierville 4-1.
Science Hill’s boys didn’t fare as well, dropping a 4-2 decision in their semifinal match with Collierville.