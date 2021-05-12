Daniel Boone fell behind early, but the Lady Trailblazers came charging back.
Scoring 12 unanswered runs, Boone finished off Cherokee in six innings with a 12-2 decision in the opening round of the rain-delayed District 1-AAA softball tournament Tuesday in Gray.
Boone (29-9) will host Dobyns-Bennett at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the winners’ bracket semifinals. Top-seeded David Crockett will host Tennessee High in the other semifinal matchup.
Cherokee scored the game’s first two runs with RBI singles from Samantha Tilson and Bailee Hamilton.
Boone scored one in the bottom of the first and took the lead in the third with a pair of runs. Up 4-2, Boone scored eight times in the bottom of the sixth to end the contest on the mercy rule. The big blow in the inning was a grand slam by Maci Masters.
Brylee Mesusan totaled three hits to lead Boone at the plate. Kyleigh Bacon added two hits while Camryn Sarvis drove in a pair of runs.
Maggie Hill got the win, allowing nine hits with three strikeouts.
Hannah Bates led Cherokee with three hits and Tilson finished with two.
Tennessee High 9, Science Hill 2
Tori Ryan’s two-run, first-inning homer set the tone for the Lady Vikings.
Ashley Worley also homered and drove in four runs for Tennessee High. Ryan finished with two hits.
Rylee Fields went the distance in the circle, allowing five hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts.
Bree Presnell kept the Lady Hilltoppers (29-2) in the hunt with a two-run homer.
Johnson County 5, Sullivan East 3
It was tight throughout, and the Lady Longhorns came up on the right side of the ledger in District 1-AA play.
Emmy Miller knocked out a home run and finished with two RBIs. Maddi Eddington had two hits while Hailey Cox had a double and a triple. Cassidy Lakatos had two hits.
For Sullivan East, Katie Botts drove in a pair of runs. The Lady Patriots finished their season with a record off 18-17.
Unaka 7, Sullivan North 2
Alana Parsons and Noelle Collins combined for six RBIs to pace the Lady Rangers in the District 1-A tournament.
Parsons homered and finished with three hits and two RBIs. Collins had two hits and four RBIs.
Kendall Bare and Lyndie Ramsey each added two hits.
Trinity Bowers allowed only three hits and struck out 10.
Kylie Glover had the highlight for the Lady Raiders, cranking out a two-run home run in the top of the seventh.
BASEBALL
Hampton 7, Sullivan North 6
Trailing by a run, the Bulldogs (16-11) put up a two spot in the seventh inning and held on for the exciting win in the District 1-A tournament.
Morgan Lyons’ double plated Chance Point to tie the game in the seventh. Josh Owens’ RBI groundout put Hampton ahead. Owens then closed the door from the mound in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Point finished with two hits for Hampton.
North had its best chance when it scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to take a 6-5 lead.
“It was a heartbreaker for our last game ever,” said North coach Steve Dixon. “The kids played really hard and battled through a lot of adversity.”
Tennessee High 1, Daniel Boone 0
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Senior Mason Johns struck out 13, gave up just two hits and walked three in a complete-game effort that secured a Region 1-AAA berth for the Vikings (24-10).
Boone senior right-hander Preston Miller allowed just two base hits and walked three, including a free pass to THS leadoff hitter Bryce Snyder in the bottom of the first inning. Sacrificed up a base by a C.J. Henley bunt, Snyder advanced to third and then scored the only run Johns would need when two Miller pitches got past Boone catcher Cole Bishop.
Tennessee High will meet Science Hill in the title game.