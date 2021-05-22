A bloop single may look just like a line drive in the box score, and Friday night one such moment produced an instant hero and carried Science Hill back to the TSSAA state baseball tournament.
Nate Conner plated Gavin Briggs with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning, floating a two-out single to center field and lifting Science Hill to a 2-1 Class AAA sectional victory over Powell at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The win sends the Region 1 champion Hilltoppers (30-9) to Murfreesboro for a third straight season, with play among eight AAA teams to begin on Tuesday.
The win was Science Hill's 10th in row. The Region 2 runner-up Panthers (29-5) saw their 12-game winning streak end along with their season.
Jack Torbett led off the home half of the seventh with a lined single to left field, just the third hit off 6-foot-4 Powell left-hander Coltin Reynolds.
A couple of fielder's-choice ground balls later — including a defensive gem by hustling Powell first baseman Conner Bryson — and an infield single by Jaxon Diamond left SHHS runners at first and second with two outs.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Conner stepped up and hit the winner.
University High 9, Tellico Plains 0
The Bucs (22-13) clinched a third consecutive trip to the TSSAA Class A tournament behind an efficient effort from senior Kaleb Meredith.
The Tennessee signee scattered three hits — all ground balls up the middle — and struck out seven in the complete-game win. Of his 86 pitches, 63 went for strikes.
University High scored six runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by Cade Pollock’s bases-clearing double.
Will Joyner went 4-for-4 and drove in a run and Pollock finished 3-for-4, including two doubles, and five RBIs in the sectional win over the Bears (23-8).
Gibbs 3, Unico County 0
Unicoi thwarted by Byers, Gibbs in sectional round
Reilly Byers hurled a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and a walk in eliminating the Blue Devils (19-14) in the Class AA sectionals.
Byers allowed only a Gavyn Sawyer single to lead off the sixth inning then fanned the next three batters in the win for the Eagles (28-7).
Softball
Gibbs 4, Elizabethton 0
The Lady Eagles made the plays they needed to make to earn the sectional win over the Lady Cyclones (28-7) and advance to the Class AA tournament.
Mollie Johnson and Maely Ingram accounted for Elizabethton’s hits.