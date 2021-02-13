CHURCH HILL — Playing its fourth straight road game in as many nights, Daniel Boone still had its sea legs for the final 3.3 seconds.
Caleb Head threw the inbounds pass, quickly got it back and drained a 25- foot 3-pointer at the buzzer, lifting the Trailblazers to a 42-39 win over Volunteer in the third-place game of the District 1-AAA boys basketball tournament on Friday night at the Falcons’ gym.
“It was great toughness by our kids,” Boone coach Chris Brown said. “I’m so proud of them.”
Head led Boone with 16 points and Breiydon Gilliam added 11.
Head’s heroics offset a 20-point effort from the Falcons’ Andrew Knittel.
UNIVERSITY HIGH 49, SULLIVAN NORTH 47
JOHNSON CITY — With 2.9 seconds left on the clock, Hank Stott took an inbounds pass from John Carter and drained the game-winner at the buzzer.
The Buccaneers got 21 points from Kaleb Meredith and used a spirited fourth-quarter rally to edge the Golden Raiders. University High trailed by 13 entering the final period before outscoring North 23-8.
Meredith also totaled seven rebounds. Ashmon Murphy added 13 points and six rebounds for the Bucs.
North was led by Isaiah Pruitt, who finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
SULLIVAN SOUTH 54, SULLIVAN CENTRAL 51
BLOUNTVILLE — The Rebels climbed all the way to third place in the Three Rivers Conference with the road victory.
South (10-10, 7-5) tied Unicoi County for third in the league. The Rebels held the tiebreaker and will be the No. 3 seed for the upcoming district tournament.
Cooper Johnson led South offensively with 16 points. Nick Ellege and Ethan Bergeron each totaled nine.
Central (10-12, 6-6) had three players score in double figures: Ethan Lane (17), Ty Barb (12) and Preston Sams (11).
GIRLS
SULLIVAN CENTRAL 50, SULLIVAN SOUTH 33
BLOUNTVILLE — Bre Yarber scored 20 points in the Three Rivers win for the Lady Cougars (16-8, 8-4), who finished in third place in the league race.
Chloe Nelson totaled 12 points for the Lady Rebels (9-13, 3-9) and Allie Jordan added 10.
SULLIVAN NORTH 59, UNIVERSITY HIGH 17
JOHNSON CITY — The Lady Golden Raiders closed out their last regular season with a win behind a career-high 26 points from senior Hannah Mullins.
Lily Crawford added 12.