KNOXVILLE — Volunteer, unable to contain Marcellus Jackson and Daveon Shenault, fell 42-7 to Fulton on Friday night in the opening round of the TSSAA Class 4A playoffs.
Jackson coaxed 200 yards and three touchdowns from a 12-carry effort and Shenault totaled 149 yards and a pair of scores on 15 rushes for Fulton (8-4), which brought an end to Volunteer’s’ first winning season and first playoff appearance in 14 years.
Volunteer (6-5) took a 7-0 lead about a minute and a half into the contest when Heath Miller hauled in a 57-yard touchdown pass from Garrison Barrett.
In this battle of Falcons, Fulton turned the tables with scoring runs from Shenault and Jackson, though the team from Hawkins County was hanging tough as halftime approached. That changed, however, when Jackson hit De’Rondre Peebles for a 60-yard score with less than a minute left for a 21-7 Fulton advantage.
Starting with a 49-yard Jackson scoring scamper, the host team blew it open with a 21-point third quarter.
Fulton produced most of its 401 yards on the ground, gaining 337. Held to minus-29 rushing yards on 18 attempts, Volunteer was bolstered by Garrison Barrett’s 17-of-26 passing for 248 yards.
Barrett’s main targets were Cason Christian, who made six receptions for 112 yards, and Miller, who had 98 yards on five catches.
Robbie-Dale Bridgeman had six solo tackles for Volunteer. Jared Counts and Colby Lawson added 4½ stops apiece.
Fulton’s Dexter Lewis made eight tackles with Seth Vaughn bagging 2½ sacks.
Farragut 57, Science Hill 56, 2OT
JOHNSON CITY — Noah Gunter caught a 2-point conversion pass from Dawson Moore at the end of double overtime to end this wild 6A contest.
Science Hill reeled off 28 unanswered points to take a 28-7 lead before the Admirals cut loose for 28 straight points of their own.
Science Hill’s Jaxon Diamond hit 20 of 32 passes for 362 yards and five TDs. Cole Torbett put up 131 yards on eight receptions, and Michaeus Rowe made three catches for 95 yards and two TDs.
Moore amasses 293 yards of offense with five TDs.
David Crockett 24, Sevier County 14
JONESBOROUGH — Jake Fox threw a pair of touchdown passes and David Crockett beat Sevier County in the 5A playoffs for the second straight year.
Fox hit John Rucker in the corner of the end zone and later found Adrian Wynn on a 25-yard touchdown for the Pioneers.
Chase Schroeck produced the game’s first score on a 36-yard field goal, giving Crockett 3-0 lead it took into the half.
Jordan Williams had an interception and Javeon Emile made a key sack in the third quarter. After the Smoky Bears scored with 7:38 in the fourth to cut the lead to 17-14, Fox completed a 44-yard pass to Brayden Reid.
The drive was kept alive when Brenden Reid converted a fake punt on fourth down. Two plays later, he took a direct snap and scored the final touchdown.
Brayden Reid, Dom Hopper and Emile combined on a sack in the closing moments.
Unicoi County 25, Austin-East 16
ERWIN — Nehemiah Edwards had 23 carries for 102 yards and all four of the Blue Devils' touchdowns.
Austin-East outgained Unicoi County 250-83 in total offense and held Unicoi County to just 17 yards passing. But the Blue Devils took a 13-0 lead and answered both times Austin-East scored.
Unicoi's Brody Rasnick tallied eight tackles and interception off a tipped ball by Jay Snyder. Edwards recorded eight tackles and forced a fumble, and Snyder blocked a punt. Blake Edney added five defensive stops.
Esteban Mendoza successfully changed field position with four punts for 227 yards, an average of 56.7 yards per punt.
Midway 42, Unaka 26
ELIZABETHTON — Trailing 26-21, the Green Wave scored three touchdowns in the final eight minutes to overcome the Rangers.
Unaka scored on Landon Ramsey’s 50-yard touchdown pass to Devin Ramsey and a 2-point conversion for an early 8-6 lead. The Rangers followed with three rushing touchdowns for a 26-14 lead early in the fourth quarter before Midway cut loose.
Emmett Hegland scored a rushing touchdown for the go-ahead score. He later added his third and fourth TD runs of the night.
Ramsey threw for two TDs and ran for one. Devin Ramsey accounted for both scoring receptions and Jamol Blamo had a Unaka rushing score.
Hampton 21, Monterey 0
HAMPTON — Senior quarterback Conor Jones scored all three of the Bulldogs' rushing touchdowns.
Hampton dominated at the point of attack with the offensive line controlling the line of scrimmage. The Bulldogs defense held Mr. Football candidate Mason Bowman, who came into the game with 1,501 rushing yards for the season, to fewer than 50.