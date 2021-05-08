Jillian Shackelford outdueled Madison Chapman and Sullivan East’s softball team edged Sullivan South 2-1 in a District 1-AA tournament elimination game Friday in Bluff City.
Shackelford, who struck out six, was staked to a 2-0 first-inning lead when Cayden Bawgus followed up Hannah Scott’s single with a two-run home run to center.
The Lady Rebels (10-16) got on the board in the fifth inning. Chloe Nelson doubled and eventually crossed home plate on a double-steal attempt.
Lauren Richardson led off the seventh with a single and quickly took second base, but the Lady Rebels failed to bring her in.
The game ended with charging right fielder Lexie McDuffie making a play on Emma Ellis’ hard-hit ball and firing to first baseman Katie Botts in time for the out.
On Monday, Sullivan East (17-16) entertains Johnson County and Elizabethton hosts either Happy Valley or Unicoi County. Game times are set for 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Cyclones beat the Lady Longhorns 4-1 behind Madisun Pritchard’s three-hitter.
Boone 5, Science Hill 4
Daniel Boone scored all five of its runs in the first three innings and hung on to beat Science Hill in a Big 7 Conference game to cap the regular season.
Audrey Morehouse, Maci Masters and Josey Jenkins each drove in runs for Boone (28-9), which took advantage of five Science Hill errors.
Susie Chatman (8-1) earned the win, striking out six. Kaleigh Quesinberry got out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh to earn the save.
Each team had eight hits. Camryn Sarvis and Savannah Jessee both had two for the Lady Trailblazers, and Abigail Taylor, Jayden Salts and Zoey Cooper supplied two apiece for Science Hill (29-11). Salts, Cooper and Brynne Goins each accounted for an RBI.
BASEBALL
Elizabethton 10, East 0
Noah Rosato had a home run and a double and Elizabethton broke open a close game with an eight-run fifth inning to top Sullivan East in the District 1-AA tournament.
Gage Treadway held the Patriots (14-15) to two hits over five innings in a game ended by the mercy rule.
Rosato, who finished with three hits, opened the scoring in the fourth with a solo home run off of King signee Luke Hale. Treadway helped his own cause in the fifth with an RBI single.
Bryson Rollins had two RBIs for the Cyclones (17-10). Padraig Murphy, Elijah Birdsong, Cooper Tipton, Cade Russell and Jaden Anderson also drove in runs.
SOCCER
Providence Academy 3 KACHEA 0
Jacob Reese, James Reese and Reid Stoltzfus scored goals to lead Providence Academy to the win over KACHEA.
Stoltzfus also had an assist.
University High 7, South 0
Patrick Willard and Pate Anglin produced two goals apiece, Bracken Burns had a goal to go with four assists and the Bucs (12-1-3) blanked the Rebels on Thursday.
Goalkeeper Sam McGee tallied two saves and Sadiq Mohammed made one late to preserve the shutout.