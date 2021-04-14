One day after suffering a 3-0 loss at the hands of Volunteer, the Cherokee baseball team turned the tables in the Hawkins County rivals’ turnaround game.
The Chiefs’ Jackson Davenport gave up just three hits and didn’t allow an earned run over 6 1/3 innings, and Lane Helton closed out the game to earn the save in Tuesday’s 4-2 Big 7 Conference win.
Davenport struck out 10.
Falcons pitcher Tucker Bellamy surrendered one earned run in five innings of work.
Sullivan South 3, Sullivan East 0
Ringing up 12 strikeouts, Drew Hoover pitched a complete-game shutout in a Three Rivers win for the Rebels. He also accounted for three of his team’s seven hits, including a double.
Hoover limited the Patriots to two hits and a pair of walks to trump a good pitching performance by Sullivan East’s Luke Hale, who also went the whole way. Allowing two earned runs on seven hits, a walk and a hit batter, Hale put up six Ks against one base on balls.
The Rebels’ Sean Reed went 2-for-4.
North Greene 9, Sullivan North 2
Dakota Robbins drove in three runs in a 2-for-4 effort and Cayden Foulks went the distance in an effective outing from the mound.
Scattering six hits and giving up one walk, Foulks tallied eight strikeouts.
Jonah Palmer knocked a two-run double for North Greene, which snagged 10 stolen bases. Carter Morelock accounted for four of those thefts, plus he totaled three walks and a pair of runs.
Elizabethton 16, Sullivan Central 5
The Cyclones exploded for 14 runs in the second inning to blow away the Cougars.
Noah Rosato and Padraig Murphy each drove in three runs to lead the Elizabethton charge. Gage Treadway had two hits and two RBIs, and Ashton Wilson drove in two runs and scored twice.
Treadway threw the first four innings before giving way to Zak Workman in the fifth.
Logan Bowers led Central’s offense with two RBIs. He also scored a run off an RBI single by Benji Novak.
The Cyclones lined into a triple play to Central shortstop Carson Tate in the third inning.
Science Hill 1, Daniel Boone 0
The Hilltoppers beat the Trailblazers by the same score they did on Monday, this time winning in Gray.
Winner Cole Torbett and Preston Miller each hurled complete-game two-hitters, striking out eight apiece.
Torbett drew a one-out walk, then came home on a Jack Torbett triple to center field in the third.
Conner Hyatt had the other hit for the ’Toppers. Lead-off man Anthony Edwards had both Boone hits.
University High 37, Unaka
The Bucs recorded a pair of 15-run innings and generated the fourth-highest run total in state history in the Watauga Valley Conference beatdown at Thomas Stadium.
The Bucs amassed 25 hits in the five-inning affair, getting a 5-for-5 performance from Cade Pollock. Three of Pollock’s hits were doubles, and he totaled six RBIs and scored five times.
Joseph Armstrong had four hits, and Daniel Seehorn, Will Joyner and Will Joyner had three apiece. Seehorn drove in six runs, Garrett Gentry collected five RBIs and Armstrong plated four runners.
University High cranked out 11 extra-base hits — nine doubles and two triples — and drew 10 walks.
SOFTBALL
Tennessee High 4, Cherokee 3
The Lady Chiefs stood toe to toe with one of the best teams in Northeast Tennessee, forcing 10 innings before coming up one tally short.
The Lady Vikings got the winning run on Tori Ryan’s single in the top of the 10th. Ryan finished with four hits and four RBIs. Rylee Fields went all 10 innings in the circle, allowing 10 hits and one earned run.
Samantha Tilson was the hard-luck loser, allowing nine hits in 10 innings and striking out 16. Haley Vigil, Meredith Owen and Hannah Bates each had two hits.
Sullivan East 4, Happy Valley 0
Leadoff hitter Lexie McDuffie totaled totaling four hits to lead the Lady Patriots’ offensive attack.
Jillian Shackelford added three hits and Cayden Bawgus clubbed a homer and had two RBIs. Emma Timbs added two hits.
Hannah Scott worked up a five-hitter with six strikeouts.
Maddie Lingerfelt delivered two hits for the Lady Warriors.
David Crockett 7, Volunteer 4
Avery Hope homered and drove in two runs to pace the Lady Pioneers.
Alyssa Suits added two hits and two RBIs, and Riley Hope drove in a pair of runs. Megan Davis added two hits. Audrey Evans drove in two runs for the Lady Falcons.
Sullivan North 13, Hampton 4
Kendall Nash had four hits, three RBIs and four runs scored in the Lady Golden Raiders’ Watauga Valley Conference win.
Makayla Estep had three hits and two RBIs and Riley Absher totaled three hits for Sullivan North (4-8, 4-2). Kylie Glover, Maci Clark and Lilly Crawford each had two hits.
Madison Setlock had two hits and two RBIs for the Lady Bulldogs.
Unicoi County 17, Sullivan South 2
Samantha Chavez went 3-for-3 — all doubles — and drove in five runs for the Lady Blue Devils.
Caroline Podvin also had three hits for Unicoi County.
Cami Peterson went the distance to earn the win. She allowed nine hits and struck out three.
Madison Chapman, McKenzie Wallen and Emma Ellis had two hits each for the Lady Rebels.
BOYS SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 4, Daniel Boone 0
Grayson Hammond struck for two goals in the District 1-AAA win.
Adding a goal and an assist apiece were Charles Santana and Maddox DeVinney. Brayden Conner contributed an assist as well.
The Indians outshot the Trailbazers 37-1, recording 11 on-goal attempts.