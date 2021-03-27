KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett baseball team managed to salvage a split of its doubleheader Friday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
After being no-hit in a 10-0 loss to Farragut, the Indians bounced back for a 10-1 win over Sullivan East.
The Admirals’ Carson Mitchell pitched a gem against the Tribe, striking out eight and walking three in the five-inning win.
D-B coach Ryan Wagner said the bounce-back win was nice.
“I felt like I needed a Gatorade bath. Just kidding,” Wagner said with a laugh. “It was a good win. We really needed that.”
Farragut, ranked among the top teams in the nation, scored 10 runs from the third through fifth innings.
Angus Pence cracked three hits and drove in four runs for the Admirals (7-0).
“They are the real deal,” said Wagner. “We had seven walks and hit two batters. You don’t give yourself much of a chance with a team like that.”
Wagner said Mitchell, a left-hander who can touch the upper 80s, was one of Farragut’s better pitchers.
In the nightcap, East loaded the bases with nobody out and produced a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning, but Tribe pitcher Turner Stout got out of the jam and it was smooth sailing for D-B from there.
“That was huge,” Wagner noted.
Stout was dominant on the mound for D-B, striking out 10 batters, allowing three hits and walking four in six innings of work. At the plate, Stout hit a homer and drove in two runs.
“Turner was good against Oak Ridge on the mound, and he was even better tonight,” Wagner said. “He had a big night. I’m proud of him.”
Payton Grimm had a big game with two hits and three RBIs for the Tribe (4-4), and Gage Hensley scored three runs.
The Indians took full advantage of wildness by East pitchers, who walked nine batters.
Science Hill 10, Hardin Valley 8
JOHNSON CITY — The Hilltoppers rallied with seven runs in the sixth inning to beat the Warriors.
Science Hill started off the big inning with three walks and had run-scoring hits from five players.
Conner Hyatt had a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jaxon Diamond also drove in two runs, and Owen Painter went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Cole Torbett went the first five innings before giving way to Caleb McBride. Gavin Briggs came in to earn the win and Spencer Powell was credited with the save.
Crockett 12, University High 4
JONESBOROUGH — Johnny Loyd went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs for the Pioneers.
Dakota Stout was 2-for-3 with a homer and also drove in three runs. Garrett Leonard was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Cody Wheeley homered and finished with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Isaac Cook picked up the win for Crockett, striking out seven while giving up no hits and only one walk.
Connor Horton tripled and scored a run to lead University High.
Knox West 11, Cherokee 1
KNOXVILLE — Jackson Davenport had a double and scored the Chiefs’ only run in a loss to the Rebels.
Held to four hits in the loss, the Chiefs had eight hits in a 14-2 loss to Halls later. Parker Bailey and Matt Newton had two hits apiece against the Red Devils.
Pigeon Forge 15, South 3
PIGEON FORGE — Logan Johnson had a pair of doubles with three RBIs and two runs scored in the Tigers’ run-rule win over the Rebels.
Riley Franklin had a three-run home run for Pigeon Forge.
SOFTBALL
Daniel Boone 9, Sullivan East 1
BLUFF CITY — The Lady Trailblazers got another home run from one of the area’s hottest hitters and rolled to the nonconference win.
Maci Masters had three hits, including a home run, to lead the Daniel Boone attack.
Savannah Jesse totaled three hits and two RBIs, and Camryn Sarvis also had three hits. Dannah Persinger chipped in with two hits.
Susie Chatman picked up the win for Daniel Boone (7-2). Chatman allowed only three hits and struck out seven batters.
Crockett 12, South Greene 1
JONESBOROUGH — Kennedy Broyles smacked a homer and also went the distance for the win.
Broyles, who finished with two hits, gave up four hits and fanned seven from the circle.
Kristen Lowery had two hits and two RBIs, and Sydney Hodges also totaled two hits. Ashlyn Dulaney drove in a pair of runs for Crockett (9-2).
BOYS SOCCER
Crockett 1, Mountain Mission 1
KINGSPORT — The Jon Metcalf Highland Cup match was recorded as a tie, but the Pioneers earned two points and Mountain Mission one after Crockett took a 5-4 shootout.
University High 5, Providence 1
Bracken Burns recorded a hat trick for the Bucs at Winged Deer Park.
Andrew Jarvis had a goal and two assists and Pate Anglin added an assist for University High (4-0).
The Knights’ goal was courtesy of Jacob Reese off a Chris Miller assist.