MOUNTAIN CITY — Ty Barb sparked a fourth-quarter rally by Sullivan Central, which pulled away for a 62-56 win over Johnson County in Three Rivers Conference boys basketball action Tuesday night.
Barb closed with 16 points, one behind teammate Joltin Harrison with 17 points. Ethan Lane added 14.
Clayton Cross was the Longhorns’ leader with 15 points. Zach Parsons scored 11 and Jackson Earnhardt turned in a 10-point effort.
Tennessee High 75, Unicoi 66
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Brandon Dufore and Wade Witcher combined for 41 points, leading the Vikings over the Blue Devils in a nonconference matchup.
Dufore had 21 and Witcher finished with 20. Other double-digit scorers were Kenyae Carter with 12 and Braden Wilhoit with 10.
Lucas Slagle scored a game-high 27 points to lead Unicoi County. Grant Hensley and Eli Johnson had a dozen apiece.
Elizabethton 40, Heritage 39
MARYVILLE — The Cyclones saved their best for last in the Mountaineers’ Christmas tournament.
Trailing by 10 points, 33-23, entering the final quarter of play, Elizabethton fought back to win its seventh straight.
Jake Roberts poured in 20 points for the Cyclones, who were coming off a strong finish and one-sided tournament win over Seymour. William Willocks was the next highest scorer with seven.
Providence 61, Hampton JV 46
JOHNSON CITY — Jayme Peay had 23 points and Thomas Messimer ended with 16 for the Knights.
Conor Burleson led the Bulldogs’ junior varsity team with 13 points.
GIRLS
Elizabethton 58, Knox Catholic 49
MARYVILLE — The Lady Cyclones avenged a loss to the Lady Irish earlier in the season with a win in the Maryville Heritage Christmas tournament.
Renna Lane paced Elizabethton with 14 points, followed by Morgan Headrick with 13 points and Torrie Roberts with 12. Lina Lyon contributed nine points.
Sydney Mains knocked down five shots from 3-point range in a 29-point performance to lead the Irish. Jaz Williams added nine points.