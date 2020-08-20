Daniel Boone and David Crockett will take on out-of-area teams as high school football is back on the scene Friday night.
The Trailblazers will host Christian Academy of Knoxville in a game whipped up last weekend when COVID-19 knocked Volunteer out of the opening-night picture. CAK pivoted from its game against the Falcons and will travel to Hale Stadium in Gray for a 7:30 kickoff.
The Trailblazers were originally slated to play Sullivan South, which also lost a game because of the pandemic.
As for the Pioneers, they will make the long bus ride to the Chattanooga area in hopes of playing a full four quarters. Last year’s home game against Ooltewah was stopped in the third quarter because of lightning with the Pioneers holding a 19-16 lead. Crockett eventually was awarded the victory.
CROCKETT AT OOLTEWAH
With Prince Kollie standing as the No. 1 returning wide receiver in the state in terms of yards (1,085 last year), the Pioneers have a go-to threat for every occasion.
The Notre Dame commitment is also a playmaker as a four-star college linebacker recruit.
Mason Britton takes over at quarterback for the Pioneers, who rode the coattails of Cade Larkins for four record-setting seasons.
As for the Owls, they return seven starters from a team that went 3-7 last season. Among the key players is quarterback Fisher Perry. Kicker Braeden Haynes is a big-time special-teams threat. End Jaden Carmichael leads the defense.
CAK AT DANIEL BOONE
When it comes to the term “dual-threat quarterback,” it usually means one guy who can throw and run. For the Trailblazers, it means Kaleb Worley (the ground threat) and Jackson Jenkins (the pocket passer).
Senior Brennan Blair, who came on strong at the end of last season, highlights the running back attack.
Once a perennial state-title threat, the Warriors have been one and done in the playoffs in each of their three seasons in Division II. After going 5-17 in their first two years, they bounced back with an 8-3 mark last year.
Senior quarterback Ryan Degges is one of 19 returning starters from that team. He connected on 20 of 27 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season finale win over Knox Webb last season.
Also on the slate are the following games:
JOHNSON COUNTY AT SULLIVAN EAST
The Longhorns hold a 14-7 all-time edge in the series and have won the last three meetings. That includes a 14-13 thriller last season in Mountain City.
East’s J.C. Simmons will be making his head coaching debut.
SULLIVAN CENTRAL AT SULLIVAN NORTH
The Cougars’ last win in this series came in 2003, and the Raiders have won 12 straight. In each of the last four wins, North has racked up at least 29 points.
SOUTH GREENE AT UNICOI COUNTY
There have been a couple of recent shootouts, with the Blue Devils winning 42-32 in 2018 and 36-33 in 2015.
The series is tight with Unicoi holding a 14-11 edge, but the Rebels have won two of the last three meetings.
CHEROKEE AT UNION COUNTY
When this game reaches halftime, it will complete the first four quarters these teams have ever played.
Last year’s meeting was halted at halftime because of lightning with the Chiefs leading 14-6.
This year’s game will mark the debut of Jason Lawson, who took over as head coach earlier this summer when Cody Baugh resigned.
SCIENCE HILL AT ELIZABETHTON
The defending Class 4A state champion Cyclones have won two in a row against the Hilltoppers and are seeking their first three-game streak in 26 years.
Although Science Hill is coming off a 4-7 season, the Hilltoppers produced one of only three one-score games against the Cyclones last season. It was a 28-20 decision.
Hilltoppers’ head coach Stacy Carter wasn’t on the sidelines last year because of a one-game suspension from the 2018 playoffs.