It’s important to recognize the significance of three football games that took place last Friday night.
West Ridge, Volunteer and Cloudland each experienced what could be a watershed moment for their 2021 seasons.
Each of these programs deserves a tip of the hat for what they accomplished. Here’s a look at each one.
WEST RIDGE
Before Friday night, the Wolves didn’t have a signature win. That box was checked with a dominant 24-6 decision over David Crockett.
And it wasn’t the size of the margin, but rather it was the method of victory. The Wolves dominated at the point of attack, racking up 320 of their 361 yards on the ground. That was something the Wolves can do against a lot of teams.
Also, West Ridge spread things around, not relying quite so much on quarterback Ethan Bergeron’s running with nice performances from Kaleb McClain and Austin Riner.
But the second part was limiting the Pioneers’ usually strong offense to 140 yards. That’s six fewer than Dobyns-Bennett gave up to the Pioneers earlier this season.
Yes, head coach Justin Hilton would surely like to be 7-0 instead of 5-2. But he and his staff are doing an exceptional job in the program’s first year.
VOLUNTEER
Keep this in mind: At one point this season, the Falcons were 1-3 and had been outscored 156-28 in their three losses.
But Friday’s game shows how far Jesse McMillan has pushed this program.
The Falcons beat Tennessee High for only the second time in 26 tries, spanning 40 years of matchups. And although the final score was a seemingly tight 27-21, the Falcons took control late in the second quarter and never relinquished it. Tennessee High scored with a little over a minute left and was unable to recover the onside kick.
Although this was a non-region game, a case can be made this was the most significant regular-season win in school history because it was Tennessee High. The Falcons beat Dobyns-Bennett in 1981, 1982 and 1985, but finished 3-7 in each of those seasons. They had a big region win over Daniel Boone in 2006, and beat Cherokee in 2007 to take the final playoff spot in Region 2-4A.
McMillan has done a tremendous job in Church Hill, and the Falcons have a good chance to reach the playoffs.
CLOUDLAND
Say what you want about Seth Birchfield and his role in the Highlanders’ surprisingly easy win over previously undefeated Class 3A Unicoi County. He powered his way to 227 yards rushing on 35 rain-soaked carries and two touchdowns.
But what about the Highlanders’ defense?
It was one thing to score 28 points against Unicoi County, but it was something altogether different to post a shutout. An argument can be made it was the best defensive performance of the 2021 season in Northeast Tennessee so far.
The Highlanders held the Blue Devils — who were averaging 31 points per game — to 25 yards rushing on 23 attempts while also allowing only 87 yards through the air. They stopped Unicoi on six of nine third-down plays and all four of their fourth-down attempts. They picked off two passes, recorded three sacks and had three tackles for loss.
In his first season as head coach, Zac Benfield — youth and all (he’s seven years removed from playing defensive back and wide receiver for the Highlanders — has hit the ground running. Perhaps better said he’s hit the ground sprinting, as this was one of the most impressive wins for any team this season.
ROLLINS REVIEW
Elizabethton’s Bryson Rollins moved into a tie for fifth place on the state’s all-time list for most rushing and passing touchdowns in a career.
He totaled five in the Cyclones 41-21 win over Rhea County to move his career mark to 128 (71 passing and 57 rushing). With at least three games remaining in his illustrious career, Rollins has a shot at the No. 3 spot that is currently held by Upperman’s Connor York with 134.
Greeneville’s Cade Ballard is the all-time leader with 183 from 2015-18.
STATE RANKINGS
Here are the Region 1 football teams that received votes from the Press/Times-News this week:
Class 6A: None
Class 5A: None
Class 4A: 1. Greeneville; 2. Elizabethton
Class 3A: 9. Unicoi County
Class 2A: 7. South Greene; 8. Hampton
Class 1A: 6. Cloudland
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Jefferson County at Science Hill
The standings say this game could decide the Region 1-6A title, and that’s exactly what it looks like since the Patriots firmly handled Dobyns-Bennett a couple of weeks ago.
Based on recent performances by both teams, it’s hard not to view Jeff County as a slight favorite.
Elizabethton at Volunteer
It’s not like the Cyclones had this game circled on their schedule, but the Falcons have forced the issue by playing very good football for three straight weeks. Elizabethton is a strong favorite, but it’s time to see how far Volunteer has come.
West Greene at Unicoi County
In some ways it’s a good thing the Blue Devils have to jump right back into region play after getting whipped, but this is for the championship.
And there’s that little issue that the Buffaloes were much more competitive against Cloudland, losing 20-7 but the Highlanders scored with less than a minute left in the game for the final margin.