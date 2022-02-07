Have you ever done something, or perhaps done it differently, for no other reason than to avoid being fussed at by somebody?
Now imagine a part-time job with low pay where you will be yelled at consistently, your intelligence challenged, in public, sometimes in front of hundreds of people, and — to cap it off — you may get this treatment even when you actually do your job well and get the call right.
Not your cup of tea?
The behavior of fans toward high school officials is the overriding factor driving people away from the profession. Numbers are shrinking to the point that baseball and softball games this spring at the sub-varsity level — junior varsity, freshman and middle school — might be canceled because of a shortage of umpires.
Adam Knobloch, baseball assigning officer for the Tri-Cities Baseball and Softball Umpires Association, emailed area coaches and athletic directors about the situation over the weekend. The problem is worse for baseball than softball, Knobloch said.
“Guys are moving from baseball over to softball,” Knobloch said. “They are in search of shorter game times and getting home earlier. While softball pays less per game, it generally provides a better hour-for-hour rate of return for umpires.
“If the numbers stay where they are, we may have days where we can’t cover all of the baseball games but have 20 softball umpires without a game. We’ve been able to manage the situation in recent years, with school consolidations or shifting schools to the Morristown association. But we keep putting bandaids on things, and we’re running out of bandaids. Last year was the worse year I can remember (three games were canceled because of the umpire shortage) and this year will be exponentially worse if we don’t have an influx of new umpires come in.”
That seems unlikely because of the way umpires are generally treated by fans.
“When you step back and talk about society, in general there is a lost respect for authority, whether it’s sports, law enforcement, teachers or administrators,” Knobloch said. “(Umpires) work professional jobs full time, unless they are retired, but they also work these games and take time away from their own families. And they are doing this to get yelled at and disrespected. With the derogatory comments, younger umpires are saying, ‘Why am I doing this?’ They don’t want to deal with it, so they don’t umpire.”
Without the younger umpires staying involved, the association lacks a foundation for the future.
“Our average age is approaching 50 years old, with many of our top umpires in their 60s,” Knobloch said. “We need as many umpires as possible in their 20s and 30s for our future.”
Knobloch said the fans need to realize the umpires don’t walk away from a game unscathed if they feel they missed a call.
“Good umpires are their own worst critics,” he said. “When they go into the locker room, they’re evaluating themselves. If they mess up, they take it personally. They hold themselves accountable.
“They are like players and they have off nights. But it’s the one job where you walk onto the playing surface and fans expect you to be perfect — and then get better from there.”
With a potential 20% decline, the TCBSUA could have fewer than 60 officials available for this spring. It was 71 in 2021, which Knobloch called a “down year” for the organization.
Those 60 officials will have to cover baseball and softball games for 24 high schools and 29 middle schools.
“We have enough moving parts that we can protect varsity games, but it may be at the expense of sub-varsity and middle school,” Knobloch said.
Umpires get $85 per game for baseball but have to pay their own gas, put wear and tear on their vehicles, and purchase their own equipment and uniforms. They wind up making maybe $10 to $12 per hour.
“It really is a labor of love,” Knobloch said. “They want to give back to the kids and the schools.”
Knobloch said anyone who is interested in getting involved with officiating can visit www.tricitiesump.com.
Providence to join TSSAA
Providence Academy will become a member of the TSSAA for the 2022-23 school year. The school learned the decision Tuesday at the state organization’s Board of Control meeting in Murfreesboro.
“From a local standpoint, I feel like it gives our student-athletes an opportunity to participate against local schools,” athletic director George Pitts said. “We have had that opportunity against a few schools, but some have not played us because we’re not TSSAA. From a state point of view, it gives us an opportunity to compete for a championship. And we will now be able to compete for a league championship.”
The Knights will be placed in Division II’s Class A (East, District 1) in basketball, baseball, volleyball, tennis, track and field, soccer, cross country and golf. The estimated enrollment for the coming school year is 180 students in grades 9-12.
Boys basketball games of the week
TUESDAY—Sullivan East at Unicoi County; Hampton at North Greene
Second place in the Upper Lakes Conference is up for grabs when the Blue Devils tangle with the Patriots … Hampton can clinch the Watauga Valley title by beating the Huskies.
Girls basketball games of the week
TUESDAY—West Ridge at Science Hill; David Crockett at Dobyns-Bennett
THURSDAY—Science Hill at Dobyns-Bennett
FRIDAY—North Greene at Unaka
Spots 2-5 are still up for grabs in the Big 5 with three games deciding the issue. … North Greene can clinch the Watauga Valley title by beating the Lady Rangers.