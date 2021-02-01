Science Hill, Sullivan East and North Greene have the inside track to produce boys and girls sweeps.
The Big 7 Conference is entering the final week of regular season basketball. Other area leagues have two weeks remaining.
Things are pretty clear at the top in the Big 7. For Science Hill’s boys and girls, it’s simple take-care-of-business math.
The Hilltoppers can clinch at least a tie by beating David Crockett on Tuesday, but regardless the title will be theirs outright if they beat Dobyns-Bennett on Friday.
Big 7 boys
W
L
W
L
Science Hill
10
0
23
2
Dobyns-Bennett
8
1
17
4
As for the Lady Hilltoppers, they can claim an outright title by beating Crockett on Tuesday. If they lose to Crockett and D-B, the Lady Indians would have a chance to work their way into a tie.
Big 7 girls
W
L
W
L
Science Hill
10
0
15
9
Dobyns-Bennett
David Crockett
7
7
2
3
12
11
8
6
Dobyns-Bennett, both boys and girls, play Daniel Boone on Tuesday and close out their regular season with a makeup game at home Saturday against Cherokee.
In the Three Rivers Conference, Sullivan East’s boys can clinch a tie by beating Johnson County on Tuesday. The Patriots can wrap up the crown outright on Friday at Elizabethton.
Three Rivers boys
W
L
W
L
Sullivan East
9
0
17
5
Elizabethton
7
2
15
4
The girls’ side is a different animal because of postponed games. First-place Sullivan East has played only half of its 12 league games. The Lady Patriots have a road showdown Friday against second-place Elizabethton.
Three Rivers girls
W
L
W
L
Sullivan East
5
1
15
4
Elizabethton
Sullivan Central
6
6
2
3
13
13
7
7
In the Watauga Valley, it’s down to North Greene and Hampton. They play each other Friday at Hampton. The Huskies won by 14 on their home court on Jan. 15.
Watauga Valley
boys
W
L
W
L
North Greene
5
0
22
3
Hampton
5
1
13
9
As for the Lady Huskies, they still have to deal with Cloudland. That comes Tuesday in Roan Mountain. These teams met in Baileyton on Jan. 8 with North Greene earning a 51-50 victory.
Watauga Valley
girls
W
L
W
L
North Greene
5
0
16
4
Cloudland
3
1
11
4
WRESTLING WORKS
A slimmed-down event for the Class AAA state duals will take place Saturday at Independence and Centennial high schools.
Dobyns-Bennett drew top-ranked Cleveland and Science Hill got unranked Collierville. Both of those matches are set for 1 p.m.
The semifinals are scheduled for 3 p.m. and the championship match at 6:30.
The individual state tournament will be held Feb. 18 (A-AA), Feb. 19 (girls) and Feb. 20 (AAA) at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
BEST IN THE STATE?
Who has the best basketball team in the state, boys or girls, and regardless of classification?
It would be hard to argue against Upperman’s girls. The Class AA Lady Bees have wins of:
• 18 points over Bradley Central, ranked No. 1 in Class AAA, for Bradley’s only loss of the season;
• 25 points over Brentwood, ranked No. 5 in Class AAA;
• 30 points over Macon County, ranked No. 6 in Class AA;
• 16 and 30 points over York Institute, ranked No. 8 in Class AA.
Upperman has just one single-digit win, a 47-40 decision against Division II Webb.
The closest game against a Division I school was a 53-40 decision over Loretto, which is ranked No. 5 in Class A.
That’s a pretty sweet résumé to this point.
SCORING PROWESS
Dobyns-Bennett is ranked No. 6 in the state for scoring average among public school teams. The Indians are averaging 73.4 points per game.
Arlington (80.0) and Houston (76.3) are at the top of the ladder.
BASKETBALL GAMES OF THE WEEK
BOYS
Tuesday
David Crockett at Science Hill
Elizabethton at Unicoi County
Friday
Dobyns-Bennett at Science Hill
Sullivan East at Elizabethton
It’s a challenging Tuesday for the Cyclones. Unicoi County has a good team, and Elizabethton can’t afford to peek ahead to Friday’s rematch showdown.
GIRLS
Tuesday
David Crockett at Science Hill
North Greene at Cloudland
Wednesday
Sullivan Central at Sullivan East
Friday
Dobyns-Bennett at Science Hill
Sullivan East at Elizabethton
Cloudland at Unaka
Two serious challenges await the Lady Patriots this week. Meanwhile, win or lose on Tuesday, Cloudland will have to adjust for a rivalry opponent.