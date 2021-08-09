It’s time to take The Grand Tour.
No, not the old melancholy song by country legend George Jones (my apologies if that refrain is now bouncing around your brain), but rather the journey a high school football fan could take through the 2021 season.
It’s a road map for seeing the area’s best and taking in as many teams as can fit into 11 weeks.
OK, buckle up for the tour.
AUG. 20
Elizabethton vs. Science Hill
Week 1 takes The Grand Tour to East Tennessee State for the displaced showdown.
This is arguably the regular-season game of the year for several reasons. The Cyclones are two-time defending state champions and own three straight wins over their longtime rivals. Add in a sweet college venue and it’s a classic waiting to happen.
AUG. 27
West Ridge at Daniel Boone
This is the first of the option weeks, and the best bet is the first installment of what should be a premier rivalry between the Wolves and Trailblazers.
Option 2 is the small-school route, taking in one of the better rivalries when Johnson County visits Hampton or perhaps making a trip up the creek to see Unaka playing host to rival Cloudland.
SEPT. 3
Greeneville at Elizabethton
When four years’ worth of state champions meet, circle the calendar and buy a ticket. Greeneville won two in a row and Elizabethton followed with its own back-to-back accomplishment.
SEPT. 10
David Crockett at Dobyns-Bennett
A program that has turned things around gets a chance to see how far it has come when David Crockett takes on the perennial Class 6A power.
SEPT. 17
West Ridge at Dobyns-Bennett
Sullivan Central, Sullivan South and Sullivan North combined to go 9-69 all time against Dobyns-Bennett.
But what if they joined forces and played the Indians?
SEPT. 24
Anderson County at Elizabethton
Option Week 2 gives The Grand Tour explorer a chance to see a game that rivals Greeneville vs. Elizabethton as a potential state championship preview.
Want to stay fully local? Unicoi County takes its high hopes to Bluff City for a contest against Sullivan East. Or grab Happy Valley’s visit to Unaka.
OCT. 1
South Greene at Hampton
It should be the game of the year for Region 1-2A. Another reason this one makes sense is because these teams typically have shootouts — like 35-31 last year along with 36-30 in 2018 and 48-41 in 2013.
OCT. 8
Daniel Boone at Science Hill
The Trailblazers won a 35-28 thriller in 2018 when they last played Science Hill. They have competed with the Hilltoppers quite often in their 26 all-time meetings.
OCT. 15
Tennessee High at Daniel Boone
Not only will this game likely go a long way toward deciding the Region 1-5A championship, the contests tend to be entertainingly tight battles.
OCT. 22
David Crockett at Daniel Boone
The final option week gives The Grand Tour participant a rivalry choice. It’s the Musket Bowl between Washington County rivals or another old-fashioned county showdown when Volunteer travels to play Cherokee.
OCT. 29
Science Hill at Dobyns-Bennett
Ah, yes. Let’s get back to saving the best for last. There’s no better area rivalry than this one. And chances are strong the Region 1-6A title will be on the line.