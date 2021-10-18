Should Saturday’s ugly incident at the Tennessee game heighten awareness at the high school level?
Tennessee football is a big deal to many high school students in our area. Undoubtedly many of them were watching as the final moments of the game against Mississippi unfolded.
Safe to say, the overwhelming majority of area students would never think of throwing objects onto the field — thankfully. But the problem is it takes only one or two bad actors to incite a potentially dangerous situation.
One of the problems with what happened at UT was the reaction of the adults in the building. One television announcer said, “I doubt that fan yelled, ‘Fore,’ ” followed by what sounded like a this-is-good-old-boy-fun-at-the-stadium laugh. Another flippant comment followed later. And then Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin seemed to make light of the situation during the on-field postgame interview.
If that golf ball had hit Kiffin in the head — coming from that distance and height — he could have been seriously injured or worse. Would the announcer have cackled his joke if that had happened?
The seriousness of this one incident should not be swept under the rug. If the person throwing the golf ball had injured Kiffin — or someone else — serious criminal charges could be filed. Imagine going to a UT game and winding up spending years in jail.
High school fans across Northeast Tennessee should think about this situation. Parents should counsel their children that while “heat of the moment” may be an explanation, it is not a defense. Being a “passionate” fan doesn’t give license to assault.
At the heart of this matter is sportsmanship, which defined is “fair and generous behavior or treatment of others, especially in a sports contest.” Sportsmanship was sorely lacking at that game Saturday night, but it is the heartbeat of what is needed every Friday night. There are good winners and good losers in the world of sports.
We can be both.
We could stop focusing so much attention on the officials. They, too, have their fumbles and interceptions, so to speak. It’s part of the game. If the UT fans hadn’t built up so much anger toward the officials throughout the course of the game, the university’s reputation-marring incident might never have happened.
And why get so mad at the officials anyway? Ask yourself this question: Has there ever been a game where a team has perfect execution, never misses a block or tackle, receivers run perfect routes, perfect passes are thrown and every one is caught, every play call works to perfection — and then — one call by the referee changes the outcome?
No.
But even if that basically impossible scenario played out, would it be possible for a fan to set a life-changing example by doing nothing more than congratulating the other team for their win?
Didn’t we learn from COVID-19? Could we please grasp firmly the understanding that playing high school sports is a privilege and a blessing?
Cheer hard, dream of championships and then be thankful — win or lose — you had a chance to be there.
ROLLINS UPDATE
Elizabethton’s Bryson Rollins moved into fourth place on the state’s all-time list for most rushing and passing touchdowns in a career, adding five to his total in a 49-12 win over Volunteer on Friday.
Rollins threw for three scores and ran for two more to move his career total to 133, leaving him one touchdown behind Connor York (Upperman, 2010-13) for third place. Rollins is 13 scores behind Kyle Akin (Trinity Christian, 2011-14) for second place.
Rollins will likely have only one regular-season game remaining. The Cyclones (7-1) have tried since this summer to punch their schedule up to 10 games but can’t find any takers. They are still trying, but as of Monday they hadn’t been able to get another team to agree to play.
STATE RANKINGS
Here are the Region 1 football teams that received votes from the Times News/Johnson City Press this week:
Class 6A — 10. Science Hill
Class 5A — None
Class 4A — 1. Greeneville, 2. Elizabethton
Class 3A — 8. Unicoi County
Class 2A — 6. South Greene, 8. Hampton
Class 1A — 5. Cloudland
GAMES OF THE WEEK
David Crockett at Daniel Boone
Ranked near the top of coaching cliches is “You can throw out the records when these two teams meet.” But that cliche fits nicely for this year’s Musket Bowl. The Pioneers are 5-3, Boone is 2-5, but this has all the earmarks of a 50-50 game.
Unaka at Hampton
The Bulldogs are a major favorite against the surprisingly good Rangers. But the question is this: Can Unaka make a game out of it? The Rangers have lost 21 straight times to Hampton and haven’t been competitive since an eight-point loss in 2010.