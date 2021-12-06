Seventeen boys and girls basketball teams — including both squads from Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill — will compete in 16 games this weekend in the Double Tree Roundball event at Science Hill.
“We feel from top to bottom this is the best field we have put together,” Science Hill athletic director Keith Turner said. “We have some of the state’s top teams and several collegiate-level players in both boys and girls.”
Included in the mix is Bearden's undefeated girls team. The Lady Bulldogs (9-0) will play Greeneville (6-0) on Friday and Riverdale (1-4) on Saturday.
On the boys’ side, defending TSSAA Class AA champion Greeneville (1-2) will play East Hamilton on Friday) and Science Hill on Saturday.
Morristown East, which was 7-0 going into Monday’s game against West Ridge, will play Dobyns-Bennett on Friday and Riverdale on Saturday.
Games start from 4 p.m. to 8:30 on Friday and from noon to 4:30 on Saturday.
OLIVE STEPS DOWN
Saturday's state championship game was a nice swan song for Tullahoma football coach John Olive.
Just one day after leading his team to a 21-14 double-overtime win over Elizabethton for the Class 4A title, the 29-year veteran announced his retirement.
“It’s just time in life,” Olive told the Tullahoma News on Sunday. “Coaching is a young man's game. I've been very fortunate to have coached as long as I have. I think at the age of 63 I have been fortunate to have had as many years of coaching as I have.”
Olive was 203-126 at Tullahoma and 229-141 overall. He battled through back-to-back winless seasons in 2015-16 and began building the pieces that culminated in the 15-0 season this year.
FINAL NUMBERS
Elizabethton quarterback Bryson Rollins closed his superb high school career with 151 rushing and passing touchdowns, finishing No. 2 on the state’s all-time list.
He had passing and rushing scores in Saturday’s loss to Tullahoma.
Greeneville’s Cade Ballard is the record holder with 183 passing and rushing touchdowns from 2015-18.
Rollins’ official total for rushing and passing yardage was 10,222, good enough for the ninth spot all time in Tennessee.
COLLEGE SIGNINGS
Elizabethton’s Madisun Pritchard made her college choice official Monday.
The softball standout signed to play at Johnson University.