In the TSSAA playoff era, Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill have played in the last week of the regular season 25 times.
In eight of those meetings, the region football championship has been on the line. The Indians won six of those games, but the Hilltoppers have captured the last two.
They will line up and do it again Friday night in Kingsport with the Region 1-6A championship hanging in the balance.
Here’s a look at the history:
Nov. 5, 1993
Dobyns-Bennett 21, Science Hill 17
Nov. 1, 1996
Dobyns-Bennett 14, Science Hill 7 (Both teams were undefeated in the region at 6-0 going into the game.)
Oct. 26, 2001
Dobyns-Bennett 31, Science Hill 0
Oct. 31, 2008
Dobyns-Bennett 10, Science Hill 6
Oct. 27, 2011
Dobyns-Bennett 47, Science Hill 14 (Both teams were undefeated in the region in each meeting from 2011-14. This was the stretch when the TSSAA had larger schools and smaller schools in the same region for the regular season before splitting them up for postseason purposes.)
Oct. 26, 2012
Dobyns-Bennett 37, Science Hill 34 (Note: Both teams were undefeated at 9-0, and the Indians won on a last-minute field goal.)
Nov. 1, 2013
Science Hill 35, Dobyns-Bennett 24 (The Hilltoppers ended the 19-game losing streak to the Indians.)
Oct. 31, 2014
Science Hill 49, Dobyns-Bennett 35
MORE RIVALRY NOTES
After starting 0-3, Hilltoppers coach Stacy Carter has guided his teams to wins in eight of the past nine games against the Indians. The current stretch is the best in school history, better than an 8-2 run from 1961 to 1974.
D-B coach Joey Christian won his first meeting with the ’Toppers in 2018. He is 1-2 overall.
The Indians hold a 63-31 advantage all time with five ties. In the playoff era, the Indians hold a 35-18 edge.
CARTER AT THE TOP
Carter became the Hilltoppers’ all-time winningest coach with the Oct. 15 win over Jefferson County. That gave him 90 victories at Science Hill, topping Stewart “Plowboy” Farmer (1930-41, 1946-47).
In his 12th season with the ’Toppers, Carter has a record of 90-46. His overall record is 153-61.
CHRISTIAN’S GOOD START
In his first four seasons as the Indians’ head coach, Christian has 31 wins.
Other totals for playoff-era coaches at D-B were:
Graham Clark — 35
Fred Walton — 32
Ted Wilson — 28
Christian’s three-year total of 24 matched Wilson and Clark and was one better than Walton.
STATE SOCCER TOURNAMENT
Science Hill’s girls soccer team begins play in the TSSAA Class AAA event on Wednesday at Girls Preparatory School in Chattanooga.
The Lady Hilltoppers (18-1-2) have the second-most wins of the eight teams in the tournament. Their lone loss came way back on Aug. 17 to Bearden (20-0-1).
Science Hill opens at 11 a.m. against Germantown Houston.
Here is an informal ranking of the final eight teams:
1. Bearden
2. Ravenwood
3. Nolensville
4. Collierville
5. Science Hill
6. Houston
7. McMinn County
8. Franklin County
The Lady Hilltoppers have key common opponents with Houston despite the distance between the schools. They both played Bearden (Science Hill lost 2-0, Houston lost 2-1), Hardin Valley (Science Hill tied 0-0, Houston lost 1-0) and Knoxville Catholic (Science Hill won 1-0, Houston won 3-1)
The semifinals are set for Thursday with the championship match scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. at CHI Memorial Stadium.
ROUGH WEEK
It wasn’t a good week for football teams ranked in Class 5A. The top 10 teams combined to go 4-6, including losses by the top four teams.
Top-ranked Knoxville West was actually an underdog; it played Class 6A power Maryville and lost 35-7. No. 2 Page was upended 49-38 by Independence, which has a losing record but played a seriously tough schedule.
No. 3 Powell’s loss came against Division II power Knoxville Catholic and was by only one point, 30-29, and No. 4 Memphis Central lost to Division II school Christian Brothers.
It may seem like this classification is up for grabs, but it’s still West and Powell clearly at the top of the heap. Knoxville Central has a chance to change that narrative as it plays West on Friday.
STATE RANKINGS
Here are the Region 1 football teams that received votes from the Times News/Johnson City Press this week:
Class 6A — 10. Science Hill
Class 5A — None
Class 4A — 1. Greeneville, 2. Elizabethton
Class 3A — 7. Unicoi County
Class 2A — 6. South Greene, 7. Hampton
Class 1A — 6. Cloudland
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Science Hill at Dobyns-Bennett
These teams have played in Week 1, Week 2, Week 9, Week 10. They’ve been all over the map. But it doesn’t matter. When they meet, it’s almost always a dogfight and an entertaining battle.
Jefferson County at West Ridge
Both teams have dealt with losing their starting quarterback late in the season, but each bounced back nicely with standout games from backups Jace Dobbins (accounted for six touchdowns against Morristown West) and Austin Riner (144 yards rushing in the Wolves’ win over Tennessee High).
Hampton at Daniel Boone
This is more of a curious matchup than anything else at this point because both teams know where they will be for the first round of the playoffs. Can the Class 2A Bulldogs hang with the battle-tested Class 5A Trailblazers?