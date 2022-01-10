Jamar Livingston had a game to remember back in December for Science Hill.
His 43-point effort against Kentucky’s Scott County in a tournament prompted the thought it may have broke the Hilltoppers’ all-time single- game record. It was close, but the junior stands No. 2 on the all-time list.
Sports Writer Tanner Cook unearthed information Monday about Ken Jones, who according to available information holds the record. The list can be revisited if information surfaces about an effort that tops Jones or belongs in the group.
The top four are Ken Jones, 47 (1965); Jamar Livingston, 43 (2021); Nathaniel Bailey, 41 (1996); Steve Wilson, 40 (1959).
Jones’ mark was documented as the all-time record in 1965 by former Johnson City Press Sports Editor Jimmy Smyth. Jones was a 5-foot-10 senior who hit 14 of 22 shots from the field and 19 of 21 free throws in the 73-48 win over University High.
Jones’ total may seem a little low for a record, coming from a program with Science Hill’s tradition and century of history. But the Hilltoppers — under coaches Elvin Little, George Pitts, Mike Poe, Ken Cutlip and others — have typically stressed using their often ample supply of athletes and sharing the wealth.
In Science Hill’s Dec. 21 game, Livingston hit 16 of 21 shots during a 92-64 victory.
Bailey’s game was a magnificent shooting display. He made 8 of 9 3-point attempts and 16 of 17 overall from the field.
STATE POLLS
The first TSSAA basketball rankings came out Monday and several area teams appear in the AP’s top 10. This is the first year of four classifications, so the rankings carry more interest as teams are getting a feel for the new levels of competition.
Here is a look at where area teams were ranked by the Times News and Press this week.
Boys
Class 4A — 5. Dobyns-Bennett; 6. Science Hill. It remains to be seen whether the Indians and Hilltoppers can mix it up with the top teams from Memphis and the midstate, but both have very good squads this year and could be in the conversation in March.
Class 3A — 1. Greeneville; 9. Sullivan East. Being the defending state champion and returning key players matters when it comes to rankings. East’s loss to Elizabethton didn’t knock the Patriots out of our top 10 because 3A is not deep statewide.
Class 2A — No area teams were ranked.
Class 1A — 6. North Greene; 7. Hampton. These teams are going to have some major battles this year, the first coming Friday.
Girls
Class 4A — No area teams were ranked.
Class 3A — 7. Greeneville. A couple of losses to Bearden didn’t damage the Lady Greene Devils’ solid reputation.
Class 2A — No area teams were ranked, partly because this is a bad year to be in this classification. It is absolutely loaded with traditional powers: Loretto, Gibson County, Summertown, Westview, McMinn Central, East Nashville and Gatlinburg-Pittman.
Class 1A — 9. Unaka; 10. Cloudland. Both are building nice postseason résumés.
BASKETBALL GAMES OF THE WEEK
Boys
Tuesday: Science Hill at David Crockett; Elizabethton at D-B; Volunteer at Sullivan East; Johnson County at Chuckey-Doak
Friday: West Ridge at Crockett; Volunteer at Elizabethton; South Greene at Johnson County; North Greene at Hampton.
Crockett will know a lot more about where it stands in the Big 5 Conference after a pair of tough challenges. … Volunteer’s visits to Bluff City and Elizabethton will give major early definition for the Upper Lakes Conference. … Can Hampton stand up against North Greene’s talent?
Girls
Tuesday — Science Hill at Crockett; West Ridge at Daniel Boone; Volunteer at Sullivan East; Happy Valley at South Greene; Cloudland at Unaka.
Friday — Daniel Boone at D-B; West Ridge at Crockett; Volunteer at Elizabethton.
The Lady Pioneers are riding high, but the biggest tests of the season are coming in back-to-back fashion. … Daniel Boone earned a spot at the top of the Big 5, but can the Lady Trailblazers remain there?