Could it be said that David Crockett’s Hayden Chandley is off to the most impressive start for a high school football coaching career in Northeast Tennessee playoff-era history?

Whoa. Back up or slow down, fella. That’s a lot to say.

Let’s apply context. Plenty of coaches have gotten off to good starts at given schools, so there’s no need to try to compare what Chandley has done at Crockett against every coach in NET history. But for any coach that pops into mind, consider this question: Did the school have any stretches of sustained success before he took over?

Before Chandley arrived, Crockett had an all-time record of 127-351. To put it in another perspective, the Pioneers lost three out of every four games they played. Only one coach in school history walked out of the doors with a winning record, and that was Don Upton. He was there one season (1971) and went 8-1-1.

Chandley is 31-10 overall.

Now look at what Chandley has done against these schools:

Daniel Boone — 2-1 (previously the Pioneers went 12-35).

Morristown East — 2-1 (previous: 2-27)

Morristown West — 1-0 (previous: 1-33)

Science Hill — 1-1 (previous: 0-13)

Tennessee High — 3-1 (previous: 2-12)

It has been like a Turn The Tables Tour under Chandley.

Some might point to the influx of big-time talent that has walked through Crockett’s doors in recent years as a reason to maybe ding Chandley’s success. But heavy graduation losses didn’t prevent Friday’s 40-14 win over Tennessee High, which was ironclad evidence this program has turned the corner. The culture has changed.

Chandley isn’t the only reason — good assistants, school spirit, athletic director Josh Kite’s influence on hiring him, and other things — but he’s a big part of it.

Whether the Pioneers, currently sitting in first place, finish off and win Region 1-5A for the third time in four years remains to be seen. But the foundation has been built.

None of this will be received as news by the folks at David Crockett. They already knew.

RUBBER? MEET ROAD

Yes, both Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill will be playing non-region games Friday night. Whatever happens won’t have an effect on their playoff seeding.

But when the Indians visit Greeneville, and the Hilltoppers travel to Maryville, a clear picture will be painted of whether either team has a serious shot of making BlueCross Bowl noise.

D-B is playing a Class 4A team, but forget that for a moment. The Greene Devils are arguably better than nearly all Class 6A teams — outside of the cream of the crop, like Oakland, Maryville or Riverdale. A win over Greeneville would vault the Indians into the top-four conversation, although it wouldn’t change where Maryville stands.

And that brings us to Science Hill. The Hilltoppers will have a face-to-face chance to rewrite the Maryville narrative.

It’s not that Science Hill needs to beat Maryville. That wouldn’t hurt, but even a performance on par with D-B in last year’s state quarterfinal would give the Hilltoppers a reason to return to their thinking-big ways — which got a little beat up during losses to Elizabethton and Powell.

If area teams have real designs on state championships, these are the type of games where they need to make a statewide statement.

MAKING NOISE ON THE CREEK

Speaking of nice coaching jobs, don’t miss what O’Brien Bennett has done at Unaka.

Friday’s 62-20 thump-noggin win over Jellico didn’t clinch home-field advantage for a playoff game, but it made it very likely. Unaka has to play Cosby on Oct. 15, but the Eagles are still looking for their first win — including a 34-26 loss to Jellico.

Since there are five pretty good teams in Region 2, even a home game wouldn’t guarantee a playoff win. But Bennett has the Rangers’ program on the right track.

“Our focus has been mental toughness and consistency this season,” Bennett said. “It's easy to talk about playing a game one play at a time, but to do that you need the mental toughness to make a decision to do your job for one play. And you have to make that decision 130 distinct times over the course of a game.

“Our kids came out this week and committed to doing their job, coming together, mastering their emotions, and playing for each other. When we do that, we can be a pretty good team. When you play as a team instead of as a group of individuals, it makes all the difference in the world.”

The Rangers are averaging 37.5 points per game this season.

GAMES OF THE WEEK

SCIENCE HILL at MARYVILLE

It has been 79 years since the Hilltoppers beat the Rebels, and the margin of victories over the last 11 seasons have been 42, 35, 21, 35, 45, 38 and 27.

This year the No. 2-ranked Rebels have scored at least six touchdowns against everybody except Alcoa, where they held on for a 30-27 victory over their biggest rival.

DOBYNS-BENNETT at GREENEVILLE

The last time these teams met it was Joey Christian’s first game as the Indians’ head coach, and it wasn’t a memorable one for the Tribe. Greeneville rolled 43-3 in 2018 en route to a second straight Class 4A state championship.

This year the Greene Devils appear poised for yet another title, but the Indians seemed to be better equipped for the matchup.

ANDERSON COUNTY at ELIZABETHTON

It has been an uneven season for the Mavericks, but they created a clear path to the Region 2-4A title with Friday’s 31-28 win over South-Doyle.

They already had the attention of the Cyclones, having ended Elizabethton’s season in the 2017 and 2018 playoffs by scores of 54-21 and 38-21.

