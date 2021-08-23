The Top 10*

There’s no doubt at the top while other spots are a little more like semi-educated guesses at this point.

Team W-L 1. Elizabethton 1-0 2. Dobyns-Bennett 1-0 3. Science Hill 0-1 4. West Ridge 1-0 5. David Crockett 1-0 6. Daniel Boone 1-0 7. Unicoi County 1-0 8. Hampton 0-1 9. Tennessee High 0-1 10. Cherokee 1-0

*—only schools in Johnson City Press/Times-News primary coverage area are ranked

WEEKLY HONORS

Top player

Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton

The Cyclones’ standout quarterback accounted for 291 yards of offense in his team’s 34-15 win over Science Hill. He passed for 204 with three scores and rushed for 87 yards and two more touchdowns.

Defensive unit

Cherokee Chiefs

It was an impressive debut under new head coach Josh Hensley. The Chiefs put together a lock-down defensive effort in a 41-6 win over Cocke County.

The Hogs Award

Elizabethton Cyclones

Not only did the big guys up front give Rollins plenty of time to throw, they created consistent running lanes. And when they needed to salt away the win in the fourth quarter, the Cyclones’ linemen seemed to get stronger and tougher.