History can’t seem to stay in the ring with Elizabethton.
And it was yet another knockout performance Friday night against Science Hill.
For many years, it was the Cyclones who couldn’t go 12 rounds with history. That changed in 2019, when they won the school’s first state championship in 81 years.
In 2020, the Cyclones rewrote the history books again with a second straight title. They also moved into a tie for second place with Greeneville by racking up 30 straight wins.
On Friday, they added two more historical footnotes. Elizabethton picked up its 31st consecutive victory — second only to Dobyns-Bennett’s run of 37 from 1946-50. And the Cyclones earned their fourth straight win against Science Hill — something not accomplished since the 1947 season, when Elizabethton won its sixth straight contest in the then-young rivalry.
Head coach Shawn Witten said creating new standards is done by taking care of details.
“It’s the little things,” Witten said after Elizabethton’s dominant 34-15 win over the Hilltoppers.
Witten said his team proved it can compete on the big-school stage.
“There’s really no comparison (with Science Hill), so why should we be able play on this stage?” Witten said. “We had the underdog mentality, and we came in with a chip on our shoulder — with something to prove. It was a huge win, and we’re headed in the right direction.”
Elizabethton still has more history to chase. This season it will have a chance to tie Greeneville for most state championships in Northeast Tennessee history (four) and become the first area team to ever win three in a row in the playoff era. That’s a mighty big nugget to chase. Only five public schools have ever pulled off the feat: Alcoa, Maryville, Cleveland, Fulton and Peabody.
Also, the Cyclones could set a new NET mark for most wins by one senior class. Greeneville holds the record with 52 while Elizabethton’s seniors currently have 41. A nine-game, regular-season schedule will make chasing that record more difficult.
Here are the top five marks:
Greeneville 52 (2015-18)
Greeneville 51 (2008-11)
Greeneville 51 (2016-19)
Elizabethton 49 (2017-20)
Greeneville 49 (2010-13)
Other notable senior-class win totals that are school records:
Cloudland 47 (two times, 1999-2002, 2000-03)
Dobyns-Bennett 44 (three times, 1996-99, 2000-03, 2001-04)
Tennessee High 44 (1970-73, 2001-04)
Hampton 42 (2005-08)
Science Hill 38 (2012-15)
Unicoi County 35 (1983-86)
Happy Valley 34 (1984-87, 1983-86)
David Crockett 33 (2017-20)
Daniel Boone 32 (2009-12)
STAT WATCH
Elizabethton quarterback Bryson Rollins moved his career passing and rushing touchdown total to 111 with five scores against the Hilltoppers. That moved him into eighth place on the state’s all-time list.
WHERE FROM HERE?
First, there’s no need for Science Hill to panic. The Hilltoppers were beaten by two-time defending state champion Elizabethton. Move forward.
However, take a look at Science Hill’s schedule and there is cause for concern.
First up is a road trip to Anderson County, a team that put up 48 points against Powell — which happens to boast the No. 1 defensive end prospect in the nation (Walter Nolen). The good news for Science Hill is Anderson County lost the game, giving up 60 points. But obviously the Mavericks have a fantastic offense. Then the Hilltoppers travel to play a West Ridge team that stung Volunteer for 56 points in its opener.
Next up? Powell, which, of course scored 60 points in its opener. Does this qualify as a trend?
Following Powell is William Blount, which scored only 23 in its first game but has a good quarterback and potentially good offense.
And for game No. 6? That’s Maryville, which posted 49 points in a shutout win in its first game.
When you add up the numbers, Science Hill probably needs to be much better on defense than it was against Elizabethton — because outscoring any of those five opponents looks like some kind of chore.
Science Hill should be fine. This is still a good team. The road just looks a little more formidable now.
FIRST POLLS
The first state rankings were released by the Associated Press on Monday and Northeast Tennessee was well represented.
Dobyns-Bennett grabbed the No. 10 spot in Class 6A while David Crockett showed up at No. 9 in Class 5A.
Elizabethton received 10 of 11 first-place votes in Class 4A while Greeneville was No. 2.
In Class 3A, Unicoi County took the No. 10 position while Hampton was No. 4 in Class 2A. Cloudland showed up at No. 7 in Class 1A.
In the Johnson City Press/Times-News ballot, we had the following rankings:
Dobyns-Bennett — No. 10
David Crockett — No. 9
Daniel Boone — No. 10
Elizabethton — No. 1
Greeneville — No. 2
Unicoi County — No. 9
Hampton — No. 5
Cloudland — No. 9
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Science Hill at Anderson County
The Hilltoppers need to unleash the passing beast while continuing to strike with their impressive ground attack to keep up with a Mavericks squad that has multiple playmakers.
West Ridge at Daniel Boone
Something seems to suggest this is going to develop into a hard-nosed rivalry. In the first installment, can the Trailblazers find ways to limit the Wolves’ wing-T effectiveness?
Johnson County at Hampton
This is one of the area’s more underrated rivalries. It’s a feisty mountain battle, and usually nip and tuck to the finish.
Cloudland at Unaka
The Rangers appear to be poised for an impressive offensive campaign. But are they ready for the big boys from The Roan?
PICK OF THE WEEK
West Ridge 27, Daniel Boone 21
This should be a terrific battle with game-deciding effort displayed at the line of scrimmage. For the Wolves to win, they’ll likely need one big play, at a crucial moment, to turn the tide.