Tennessee has its share of successful high school football coaches, none higher on the list than Gary Rankin.
The veteran enters his 40th season this year and has 440 wins in his pocket. This will be his 16th season at Alcoa after previously coaching at Riverdale and Smith County.
Here are the state’s top 10 winningest coaches, among those active heading into the 2021 season:
1. Gary Rankin, Alcoa, 453
2. Joe Gaddis, Oak Ridge, 293
3. David Meske, Knox Webb, 282
4. Bobby Sharp, Lewis County, 272
5. John McNeal, Friendship Christian, 259
6. Larry Kerr, Union County, 239
7. Jimmy Maynord, Cookeville, 232
8. Mark Pemberton, Rhea County, 231
9. John Olive, Tullahoma, 215
10. Ralph Potter, McCallie, 212
Leading the way in Northeast Tennessee is Science Hill’s Stacy Carter. He stands in the No. 33 spot on the state’s active list. Carter — whose first six years of coaching came at Sullivan South — has 83 of those wins with the Hilltoppers, one short of Stewart Farmer’s 80-year-old school record total of 84.
Shawn Witten of Elizabethton is at No. 38, and the other coach with more than 100 career wins is Daniel Boone’s Jeremy Jenkins (No. 42).
Here are the area coaches with at least 20 wins:
Stacy Carter, Science Hill — 146
Shawn Witten, Elizabethton — 136
Jeremy Jenkins, Daniel Boone — 106
Shawn Jones, South Greene — 63
Scotty Verran, West Greene — 51
Jason Jarrett, Happy Valley — 42
Don Kerley, Johnson County — 42
Michael Lunsford, Hampton — 37
Drew Rice, Unicoi County — 29
Hayden Chandley, David Crockett — 28
Justin Hilton, West Ridge — 28
Joey Christian, Dobyns-Bennett — 24
A DIFFERENT SUMMER
For most football programs across the state, the 2021 season is the next one.
But for schools in Shelby County, it’s the first one since 2019.
July 26 — the first day of practice — had a different meaning for these Region 8 schools, who missed the entire 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Their absence had an impact on 2020 state championships. For example, in Class 6A, the four Region 7 teams had a combined record of just 20-13 with each receiving a first-round bye. Perennial power Whitehaven wasn’t involved. The Tigers won a state title in 2016, reached the finals in 2018 and made it to the semifinal round eight times in the previous 10 years. Their record in that stretch was 121-17.
The Tigers are back on the prowl this season, along with other Shelby County schools. And the state championship banner can once again stretch from Mountain City to Memphis.
NFHS VACCINE MESSAGE
National Federation of High Schools Executive Director Karissa Niehoff stressed the importance of high school athletes getting vaccinated prior to the upcoming school year.
“We recommend you embrace opportunities for vaccination,” Niehoff said. “At this point we have only about 25-30% of our high-school-age population that have received the vaccine. We know COVID-19 and its variants are still very contagious.”
The 25-30% vaccination number is very low — in terms of the risks involved with potential season disruptions — but the national figure may be significantly different from what we see in Northeast Tennessee. One area administrator said he believed vaccination rates in our area to be much higher than the national estimate. Other administrators said they think the vaccination rate is similar to the national number.
PROTOCOLS 2021
A memo outlining updated guidelines and protocols for the fall sports season was sent from the TSSAA to administrators of member schools recently. Here are the bullet points:
• In the absence of policy at the school or school district level, TSSAA encourages member schools to follow recommendations for face coverings and social distancing from the Centers for Disease Control.
• In the absence of policy at the school or school district level, students who have been in close contact with a person with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should follow recommendations for quarantine from the CDC.
• All students who have tested positive for the coronavirus must receive clearance from a medical provider prior to resuming activities with his/her team. If a student tests positive for coronavirus and subsequently receives his/her pre-participation physical and is cleared to play, no additional clearance is required.
• All coaches and students who are confirmed or suspected positive for coronavirus should follow recommendations for release from isolation from the CDC when considering a return to practice or activities.