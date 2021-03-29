Several area baseball teams are off to red-hot starts with pitching and defense at the forefront of their good fortunes.
Here’s a look at five area teams that have combined for a record of 26-5 over the first two weeks of the 2021 season. Records and totals are prior to Monday’s games.
David Crockett (4-1)
The Pioneers have four double-digit run totals, and they’ve been stingy on defense, too. They have outscored their opponents by a 52-14 margin.
Elizabethton (6-1)
In four of their games, the Cyclones have surrendered three or fewer runs. Their total margin of victory stands at 63-23.
Science Hill (8-1)
The past two games — against Hardin Valley and Farragut, the latter rained out with the Admirals holding a six-run lead — got a little loose, but the ’Toppers have allowed two runs or fewer in six of their nine official games. They have outscored their opponents 86-30.
Sullivan East (5-1)
The Patriots had a hiccup on Thursday against Dobyns-Bennett, but they have three games in which they allowed a run or less. They’ve outscored opponents 52-21.
Sullivan North (3-1)
After a one-run, season-opening loss, the Golden Raiders have been on a roll. They have outscored their opponents by a 48-15 margin.
AROUND THE STATE
Baseball
Pigeon Forge has allowed just nine runs in seven games. The Tigers (7-0) could be a sectional opponent for the Region 1-AA champion or runner-up. …
With six shutouts already on the board, Seymour (10-0) looks like the real deal. The Eagles have allowed only nine runs in 10 games. They are in District 2-AAA.
Softball
Among public school teams that have played at least five games, David Crockett (9-2) ranks No. 5 with 9.5 runs per contest. Take away shutout losses against Farragut and Science Hill, and the Lady Pioneers are scoring 11.6 per game. …
With six shutouts in the books, Science Hill ranks No. 10 in the state for runs allowed among public schools with at least five games played. The Lady Hilltoppers have given up 1.8 per game, which drops to 1.1 when taking out an 8-7 win over private school The King’s Academy.
COLLEGE SIGNINGS
David Crockett senior midfielder John Plaisted made it official last week, signing to play soccer at Erskine, a Division II college in South Carolina.
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Baseball
Tuesday — David Crockett at Tennessee High; Sullivan South at Elizabethton
Monday — Unicoi County at Elizabethton; Sullivan North at University High
The Pioneers try to stay at the top of the Big 7 standings in the second half of their two-game series with the Vikings. …
The Three Rivers Conference will begin to take shape as the front-running Cyclones face a pair of key two-game series.
Softball
Tuesday — Cloudland at Unaka
Monday — Daniel Boone at Science Hill
At the top of the Watauga Valley Conference standings, the Lady Highlanders and Rangers meet for the first time. …
The Lady Hilltoppers took care of Boone in the East Tennessee Classic, but this time an important Big 7 game is on the table.