It may seem like it just got started, but there are only three weeks left in Northeast Tennessee basketball’s regular season.
Here's a league-by-league look at how things stack up as teams fight and scrap for district positioning.
BOYS
Big 5 Conference
It’s unlikely this title will be settled before the Feb. 4 meeting between Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill in Johnson City.
Those teams figure to get the top two spots for district seeding, which leaves Daniel Boone, David Crockett and West Ridge trying to avoid the dreaded 4-5 elimination game.
Upper Lakes Conference
Volunteer certainly has the upper hand with four road victories tucked away for safekeeping. However, there’s no guarantee the Falcons will run the table at home in this solid league.
Among the key games remaining is Elizabethton at Church Hill on Feb. 1.
Sullivan East and Tennessee High are in the most danger of the 4-5 slot with each already losing three times.
Three Rivers Conference
Chuckey-Doak has done exactly what a team is supposed to do, winning three close games (Johnson County, South Greene and West Greene) to stay unbeaten in the league.
Johnson County still has work remaining to avoid slipping into the No. 4 spot, starting with Friday’s home game against the Black Knights.
Watauga Valley Conference
Hampton is in prime position, but a road game against biggest threat North Greene (Feb. 7) combined with a home date vs. University High (Feb. 4) means there is work left to do.
GIRLS
Big 5 Conference
This is the deepest and most competitive league in the area, boys or girls. Although last-place West Ridge is 0-3 in league play, every game has been close.
First place is up for grabs among the other four teams. Daniel Boone and David Crockett both play at Science Hill this week, and Dobyns-Bennett still has two games left with the Lady Hilltoppers (Feb. 4 and Feb. 10).
Upper Lakes Conference
Elizabethton could take complete control of the league with a win Tuesday against Sullivan East, or the Lady Patriots could spice things up for the stretch run.
Volunteer is still in the mix, and the Lady Falcons have all four remaining games at home.
Three Rivers Conference
This title could be decided Friday when South Greene visits Happy Valley. The Lady Rebels won the first meeting between these frontrunners.
West Greene is still in the conversation, but would need a road win Tuesday against South Greene.
Watauga Valley Conference
A postponed game has left this title chase in the dark until Feb. 3 when Unaka visits North Greene. The co-leaders will meet again at Unaka on Feb. 11.
STATE POLLS
Here are the Times News and Johnson City Press rankings for District 1 teams this week.
BOYS
Class 4A — Dobyns-Bennett (No. 5), Science Hill (No. 6)
Class 3A — Volunteer (No. 10)
Class 1A — Hampton (No. 5), North Greene (No. 7)
GIRLS
Class 3A — Elizabethton (No. 9), Greeneville (No. 10)
Class 1A — Unaka (No. 9)
BASKETBALL GAMES OF THE WEEK
BOYS
Friday — Dobyns-Bennett at Greeneville; Chuckey-Doak at Johnson County; North Greene at University High
It’s a nonconference game against a Class 3A foe Dobyns-Bennett already defeated this season is still an interesting encounter. ...
The Greene Devils are defending state champions but are coming off a 29-point loss to Class 4A Farragut, a team D-B could potentially see down the road. …
Johnson County's last hope for a Three Rivers title, the Longhorns are two games behind the first-place Black Knights, who defeated them 86-83 on Jan. 11 in Afton.
GIRLS
Tuesday — Daniel Boone at Science Hill; Elizabethton at Sullivan East
Friday — David Crockett at Science Hill; Sullivan East at Volunteer; South Greene at Happy Valley
It’s a very big week for the Lady Hilltoppers, who dug themselves a major hole with losses to the same teams they meet this week. However, this time the games are on Science Hill’s home court.
A LOOK AT WRESTLING
Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett are still in the mix for a berth in the state duals, and they will take aim at that goal Thursday. The Indians will be at home while Science Hill will travel.
The state dual tournament is scheduled for Feb. 5 at the Williamson County Agricultural Exposition Arena in Franklin.
The regional individual wrestling tournaments will be held the week of Feb. 7 and the state individual tournament is set for Feb. 24 in Franklin.
COLLEGE SIGNINGS
Unicoi County is sending a pair of softball standouts to the next level. Kerstin Buchanan recently made her decision to play collegiately for Bluefield University. Teammate Betsabe Chavez made it official with Walters State, where she will join her sister, Samantha, next season.
University High's Henry Berning made his college choice official Monday when he signed to continue his golf career at Mars Hill.
GK NORRIS NOTICED
Science Hill sophomore goalkeeper Cayden Norris was chosen for the 2006 Olympic Development Program national team recently.
She was the only player from Tennessee selected to the squad. Lady Hilltoppers coach Ron Kind said it was “a rare accomplishment.”