It has been a tough football season for Daniel Boone, and a big part of the 1-4 start has been an incredibly tough schedule.
How tough? It has been the most difficult on-field schedule in the state among public schools, based on opponents’ records.
The Trailblazers have faced opponents with a combined mark of 25-8, a winning percentage of .757. One reason for the high percentage was the COVID-19 cancellation with Cherokee. Boone was credited with a region win that week, but traveled to play undefeated Loudon (now 7-0) for a game that counted only on the overall record.
The Trailblazers also played Class 2A power South Greene, Class 4A power Elizabethton, a better-than-expected Class 5A team in Morristown West, and a solid Division II squad in Christian Academy of Knoxville. So they can’t be judged only by the record.
The bad news is the schedule doesn’t get much easier. With Science Hill (4-3), Tennessee High (2-3), David Crockett (5-2) and Hampton (5-1) left on the slate, there’s no easy road to victories. But if the Trailblazers have sharpened their skills against the previous opponents, they may have a few surprises to pull down the stretch.
RAMSEY RECORDS
Unaka senior receiver Devin Ramsey had a night to remember in a 52-34 win over Harlan, Kentucky, on Friday.
His 352 receiving yards were 6 short of Keiwone Malone’s performance for Memphis Mitchell in a 41-35 Class 3A quarterfinal win over Dyersburg in 2008.
Ramsey’s 18 catches are second among public schools and third overall. His effort ranks behind Division II’s Lee Mayhall from University School of Jackson, who had 21 catches in a 2011 game. James Stovall holds the public-school mark of 20 for Bradley Central in a Class 6A second-round playoff loss to Oak Ridge in 2010.
Ramsey's 190 catches put him in the No. 6 spot in state history. He is No. 3 among public-school receivers, and with at least five games remaining he needs to average only eight catches per game to break the record.
Ramsey also ranks No. 10 overall in state history with 2,970 yards. He is No. 5 on the public-school list.
ROLLINS RECORDS
Elizabethton’s Bryson Rollins didn’t add any touchdowns to his total in Friday’s win over Sullivan East, so he remains in seventh place on the state’s all-time list for career rushing and passing scores with 123.
Rollins has 70 touchdown passes and 53 rushing scores. He needs only five more to move into the top five.
RACKING UP THE POINTS
Greeneville, the state’s highest-scoring team, has totaled 381 points in seven games this season for an average of 54.4.
If the Greene Devils go all the way to the Class 4A title game and maintain that average, they would become only the second school in Tennessee history to score 800 points in a season. Fulton did it twice, totaling 862 in 2013 and 857 in 2014. Greeneville’s current pace is 816.
POSTSEASON SOCCER
Here are the best bets for postseason success from District 1 teams:
Class AAA — Science Hill (16-1-2) is a strong favorite to win both district and region titles. Standing in the way of a state tournament berth would likely be either Bearden (13-0-1) or Farragut (10-2-2).
Class AA — Greeneville (9-8) has played a killer schedule, so forget the Lady Greene Devils’ record. The two-time defending state champions should be in the mix for a third title in a row. Tennessee High (9-2-1) is in a lower classification for the first time and should be able to reach the sectional round. But with Gibbs and Greeneville in the way, a state berth will be tough to achieve.
Class A — Chuckey-Doak (10-3-1) played to a 2-2 tie with University High in the first meeting, and the rematch is Tuesday. They'll likely meet again in the district final, trying to avoid a region semifinal matchup with Alcoa.
STATE RANKINGS
Here are the Region 1 football teams that received votes from the Times News/Press this week:
Class 6A — None
Class 5A — 7. David Crockett
Class 4A — 1. Greeneville; 2. Elizabethton
Class 3A — 6. Unicoi County
Class 2A — 7. South Greene; 8. Hampton
Class 1A — 9. Cloudland
GAMES OF THE WEEK
WEST RIDGE at DAVID CROCKETT
The Wolves are hungry to get that first eye-opening victory. They haven’t beaten a team with an above-.500 record, but this is their chance. Crockett enters on a roll and this matchup looks entertaining on paper.
RHEA COUNTY at ELIZABETHTON
When they were originally scheduled to play, the Eagles were coming off a 41-13 loss to Alcoa. Since then, Rhea County has been on a roll with consistent point totals of 34, 35, 35, 35 and 30 in five wins. This matchup looks like a dandy.
CLOUDLAND at UNICOI COUNTY
How do you measure a top-10 Class 3A team against a state-ranked Class 1A team? How about lining up and playing? That’s what happens in this one, making it one of three games this week that should capture area fans’ attention.