Every football season brings its share of surprises.
Some teams are better than expected while others fall short of expectations. Sometimes the spotlight is too bright for players while others thrive.
As area fans get excited about the new season, which begins in earnest Friday night, here’s a look at some things our staff thinks could happen in 2021:
Hilltoppers history?
Science Hill will come up with a historic win in the playoffs.
Indians incline?
Even though this is a clear rebuilding season, Dobyns-Bennett will still have a traditionally strong season.
Wolves winning?
West Ridge will win a playoff game.
Trailblazers tough?
The Trailblazers will hold up nicely against a tough schedule.
Pioneers pride?
Sans some of the big names from recent past, the Pioneers will still make noise.
Cyclones continuing?
The postseason could be more impressive than the regular season for Elizabethton.
Blue Devils bold?
Unicoi County will win the Region 1-3A championship.
Bulldogs biting?
Hampton will win the Region 1-2A title and make an impressive postseason run.
2020 RERUN
The TSSAA Board of Control voted Monday to continue handling game cancellations because of COVID-19 in the same manner as last year.
If a school has to postpone a game, the two schools must try to make up the contest at a later date. If this cannot be worked out, the opposing team will receive a win for seeding purposes. The team that has to postpone will not receive a loss.
In football, if the game is not made up and the team that cannot play because of a coronavirus issue is the visiting team, it would remain the visiting team for the following year’s meeting.
Football playoff tickets will be $8 if purchased digitally through GoFan or $10 if bought with cash at the gate.
In basketball, the board tabled the discussion on the sites for postseason tournaments until the November meeting.
BOONE REUNION
Daniel Boone has invited all former football players to return to the campus for a pregame walk with the 2021 Trailblazers.
Each decade will have a date. The 1970s will be for the game on Aug. 27, followed by the 1980s (Oct. 1), 1990s (Oct. 15), 2000s (Oct. 22) and 2010s (Oct. 29). Players are requested to meet at the main gym entrance to the school at 6:30 p.m. with the walk starting at 6:45.
COLLEGE SIGNINGS
Jahson Dennis made his college choice official recently. The former Dobyns-Bennett basketball standout, a 2021 graduate, signed to play with reigning NCCAA Division II national champion Johnson University.