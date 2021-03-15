Boys basketball teams will start what they didn’t get to finish last year.
The TSSAA tournament will be held in Murfreesboro from Wednesday through Saturday with only one District 1 team in the hunt: Class A North Greene.
District 2 school Greeneville is in the Class AA field.
Here’s a look at the favorites and dark horses:
CLASS AAA
From a talent standpoint, Germantown Houston is the team to beat. The Mustangs haven’t lost to a public school this season and have a loaded roster.
However, Bearden is also perfect against public-school opponents this year, and the Bulldogs can also claim the favorite role. Bearden is also the most recent state champion, winning the 2019 title.
Favorite: Houston
Predicted winner: Houston
Dark horse: Cane Ridge (13-0 in a schedule that didn’t begin until Feb. 2)
CLASS AA
There’s an interesting mix of teams in this field with Jackson South Side, Upperman, Greeneville and Bolivar Central finishing one through four in the final AP poll.
Then there is Nashville Pearl Cohn, which was one of the favorites last year. The Firebirds didn’t start until Feb. 2 this year, and have played just 12 games with a record of 11-1.
Favorite: Jackson South Side
Predicted winner: Greeneville
Dark horse: Pearl Cohn
CLASS A
North Greene got shuttled into a very difficult bracket with the top three teams in the state. If the Huskies make it to the finals, they should be gold.
Getting there is the hard part as they will have to beat a 26-1 Richland team and then take on No. 1 Jackson Madison Academic or No. 2 Clay County.
Favorite: Madison Academic
Predicted winner: Madison Academic
Dark horse: North Greene
BOARD OF CONTROL
The TSSAA Board of Control and Legislative Council will meet at Siegel in Murfreesboro on Tuesday.
On the agenda is deciding the location for the BlueCross Bowl football championships for 2021 and 2022. Bids have been submitted by Cookeville and Chattanooga. Cookeville has been the site of the event since 2009.
On the Legislative Council agenda is a recommendation of changes to the postseason format for wrestling, which would include the addition of a sectional tournament.
GAMES OF THE WEEK
BASEBALL
Tuesday — Tennessee High at Dobyns-Bennett; Unicoi County at Daniel Boone
Thursday — University High at Tennessee High
Saturday — Unicoi County at Tennessee High
Monday — Dobyns-Bennett at Daniel Boone
It’s an interesting week of challenges for Tennessee High. Dobyns-Bennett has a pair of important early season battles.
Unicoi County and University High step up in classification to find challenges.
SOFTBALL
Tuesday — Daniel Boone at David Crockett; Sullivan East at Unicoi County
Thursday through Saturday — East Tennessee Classic at Winged Deer Park and Metro-Kiwanis Park
A field of 22 to 24 teams (the schedule will be finalized Tuesday) will battle in six divisions in the East Tennessee Classic with championship contests slated for Saturday night.
Among the competitors are six of the Big 7 Conference teams, including host school Science Hill. Most of the Three Rivers Conference will also be in the field, giving the area a good look at how things could shake out locally between Class AAA and Class AA this year.
Outside-the-area teams include Farragut, Powell, Carter, King’s Academy, Grainger and Lakeway Christian.
SOCCER
Friday — Tennessee High at Science Hill
The Hilltoppers and Vikings dip their toes into the 2021 waters as the regular season title chase begins.