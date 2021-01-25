When the high school basketball postseason begins next month in Tennessee, Class AAA boys teams likely won’t face the same obstacle they have endured for two decades.
Memphis will almost certainly be missing, and the rest of the state will miss Memphis.
Sure, if the TSSAA navigates the pandemic for another month and a half, a state champion will be crowned. And it will forever be recorded as such.
But it won’t carry the same weight without having to beat a Memphis team in the state tournament. Shelby County schools have won 17 of the last 20 Class AAA state titles, falling short in 2007, 2014 and 2019.
Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray could open the doors for Memphis teams to play in the postseason, even at the last minute. Matthew Gillespie, the TSSAA assistant executive director, said his organization doesn’t require regular-season games to be eligible for postseason play.
But the word out of Memphis is there is no way Ray will change his mind. And Ray’s recent plea urging state legislators to vote against a bill that could defund public education if Shelby County Schools classrooms remain closed seems to indicate his stance on basketball will not waver.
If Memphis teams aren’t part of the Class AAA tournament, it will take some wind out of the sails of the 2021 event.
The Memphis dominance began in 2000 against a powerhouse from our area. White Station sent Science Hill packing in the state quarterfinals and went on to win its first Class AAA title. After Bartlett won in 2001, the Spartans added three straight gold balls (2002-04).
Ridgeway won in 2005 and Hamilton took the crown in 2006.
Maryville interrupted the Shelby County party by winning in 2007, defeating Clarksville in one of only two Memphis-less finals in the last 20 years. Whites Creek knocked out Craigmont and Clarksville eliminated Ridgeway, which bounced back to win the 2008 title.
White Station appeared on the scene again in 2009, followed by titles from Melrose (2010) and Craigmont (2011).
In 2012, Memphis East won its first Class AAA title in 16 years. Southwind captured the 2013 state crown, Murfreesboro Blackman won in 2014 and Hamilton took the 2015 crown.
Memphis East came back on the scene in 2016, winning the first of three straight titles. Knox Bearden prevented a fourth straight, stopping East in the 2019 title game.
It’s hard to say if Memphis would have claimed the 2020 crown. This year’s favorite, Germantown Houston, was in last year’s field with Memphis Whitehaven. The tournament wasn’t held because of the pandemic.
WRESTLING SHOWDOWN
The Region 1 dual wrestling tournament will be held Tuesday at Science Hill.
The Hilltoppers earned the right to host the event with Friday’s 39-30 win over Dobyns-Bennett for the District 1 championship.
Action gets underway with the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Morristown East takes on David Crockett and D-B battles Morristown West.
In the semifinals at 6:30, Science Hill faces the East-Crockett winner. District 2 champion Jefferson County meets the D-B/West winner.
The championship match is at 8 p.m.
Teams are trying to secure their spots in the state dual wrestling tournament, scheduled for Feb. 6 at four high schools in Williamson County.
THE ELITE LIST
Continuing our search for 2,000-point scorers in Northeast Tennessee led to three additions to the prestigious group.
Gavin Grubb earned his spot back in 2017 and moves into the No. 11 position. From the late 1970s, Marc Campbell — who started at Elizabethton before transferring to Tennessee High — stepped in at No. 14.
On the girls’ side, Sullivan East’s Katie O’Dell (2002) slid into the No. 4 spot.
Tanner Cook compiled these lists through hours of research. If anyone believes there is an omission from this list, please email tcook@johnsoncitypress.com.
BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHT GAMES
BOYS
Tuesday
Hampton at University High
Thursday
University High at North Greene
Friday
David Crockett at Dobyns-Bennett, Unicoi County at Sullivan East
University High is trying to dig deep into Watauga Valley Conference play this week. The Bucs have been hit hard by COVID-19 and played their first league game Monday against Unaka.
GIRLS
Tuesday
Happy Valley at Elizabethton
Friday
David Crockett at Dobyns-Bennett, Sullivan Central at Happy Valley
It’s a big week for Happy Valley, which has a chance to battle its way into the mix for second or third place in the Three Rivers Conference.