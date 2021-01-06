JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill scored the first 10 points of the second half on its way to a 64-46 Big 7 Conference boys basketball victory over Daniel Boone on Tuesday night at the new Topper Palace.
Caleb McBride knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first half and opened the second with another 3 for the Hilltoppers (15-2, 4-0), who rolled on to a 22-point lead by the end of the quarter.
Amare Redd scored 14 points, including a one-handed slam dunk on a breakaway in the fourth quarter, and grabbed eight rebounds for Science Hill. McBride scored a dozen points, Joah Shay added 11 and Ben Edwards hauled in 11 rebounds.
Samuel Stroupe scored 10 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter to lead Daniel Boone (7-6, 0-3). Landon Carrico added nine points and Caleb Head eight.
Volunteer 66, South 54
KINGSPORT — Andrew Knittel poured in 16 points to lead the Falcons over the Rebels in nonconference action.
Evan Berry came up with 10 points and Bradin Minton finished with nine for Volunteer (7-6).
Cooper Johnson posted a game-high 19 points for South (4-5)0, which also got a 13-point effort from Nick Ellege.
Tennessee High 67, Cherokee 56
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Wade Witcher and Brandon Dufore each scored 18 points to power the Vikings over the Chiefs in the Big 7 matchup.
Dufore went 10-of-13 at the free-throw line and Jaden Keller added 10 points in the Tennessee High victory.
Carter Metz had a game-high 22 points for Cherokee. Jacob Kenner added nine.
Elizabethton 72, Johnson County 55
ELIZABETHTON — The Cyclones (9-2, 3-0 Three Rivers) won their ninth straight behind 18 points each from William Willocks and Dalton Mitchell. Nicholas Wilson contributed 14 points for Elizabethton.
Johnson County (5-8, 1-3) played without starting point guard Ethan Bower, who was put under quarantine earlier in the day. Jackson Earnhardt led the way with 21 points and Clayton Cross chipped in with 14.
Providence 67, Cloudland 28
JOHNSON CITY — The Knights jumped out to an 18-5 lead after the first quarter.
Andrew Lawrence led Providence with 16 points, and Thomas Messimer and James Reece each totaled 10.
Caleb Sluder paced the Highlanders with nine points and Bentley Gilbert added eight.
GIRLS
Cherokee 39, Tennessee High 32
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Destiny Jarnigan calmly drilled three free throws with 1.8 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, and the Lady Chiefs worked their way to the Big 7 win.
“The girls continued to play hard,” said Cherokee coach Jason Lawson. “They gutted this one out tonight. I’m really proud of them.”
Jarnigan finished with a game-high 16 points.
Riley Fritts led the Lady Vikings with eight points.
Volunteer 46, South 32
KINGSPORT — Behind a balanced attack, the Lady Falcons cruised to the nonconference win.
Volunteer didn’t have a player reach double figures in notching the win. Kenady Knittel led the way with nine points and Veda Barton came through with eight.
Chloe Nelson led the Lady Rebels with an 18- point effort.
Science Hill 61, Boone 36
JOHNSON CITY — Colleen Coughlin scored 16 points and Jasmin Myers had 15 for the Lady Hilltoppers (7-9, 2-0).
Myers had a big all-around effort, opening up opportunities for Coughlin to hit four 3-point shots and Nae Marion to score 11, primarily in the paint.
Camryn Sarvis’ 13-point game was tops for the Lady Trailblazers (0-10, 0-4).
Cloudland 45, Providence 16
JOHNSON CITY — Struggling into halftime, the Lady Highlanders exploded with a 21-3 third quarter.
Gracie Freeman hit four of her five 3-pointers in the third quarter and finished the game with 17 points. Mandy Benfield chipped in with 15 points.
Taylor Price had a pair of treys for the Lady Knights.