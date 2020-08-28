Here are the Sports Live Friday Night Finals from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday, Aug. 27, and Friday, Aug. 28. Join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates and a full slate of coverage each week.
WEEK 2
Thursday, Aug. 27
Johnson County 31, Sullivan North 8 📰
Friday, Aug. 28
Claiborne 41, Union County 6
Cleveland 38, Hardin Valley 12
Cocke County 41, Northview Academy 8
Cosby 26, North Greene 12
Daniel Boone 35, Greeneville 34
Dobyns-Bennett at Oak Ridge, ppd.
Elizabethton 58, Sullivan East 7
Hampton 32, Unicoi County 7 (final, called due to lightning)
Hancock County at North Greene, canceled
Oakdale 18, Jellico 8
Pigeon Forge 19, Grainger 12
Rhea County 49, Jeff County 24
Science Hill 35, David Crockett 14
South Greene 42, Lakeway Christian 6
Sullivan Central 28, Volunteer 6
Saturday, Aug. 29
Cloudland at Happy Valley
Dobyns-Bennett at Oak Ridge, 7 p.m. 📰
Knox Farragut at Knox West