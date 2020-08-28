Here are the Sports Live Friday Night Finals from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday, Aug. 27, and Friday, Aug. 28. Join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates and a full slate of coverage each week.

WEEK 2

Thursday, Aug. 27

Johnson County 31, Sullivan North 8 📰

Friday, Aug. 28

Claiborne 41, Union County 6

Cleveland 38, Hardin Valley 12

Cocke County 41, Northview Academy 8

Cosby 26, North Greene 12

Daniel Boone 35, Greeneville 34

Dobyns-Bennett at Oak Ridge, ppd.

Elizabethton 58, Sullivan East 7

Hampton 32, Unicoi County 7 (final, called due to lightning)

Hancock County at North Greene, canceled

Oakdale 18, Jellico 8

Pigeon Forge 19, Grainger 12

Rhea County 49, Jeff County 24

Science Hill 35, David Crockett 14

South Greene 42, Lakeway Christian 6

Sullivan Central 28, Volunteer 6

Sullivan South 35, Cherokee 0

Saturday, Aug. 29

Cloudland at Happy Valley

Dobyns-Bennett at Oak Ridge, 7 p.m. 📰

Knox Farragut at Knox West