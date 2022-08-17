CHURCH HILL — In his first two years at Volunteer, Jesse McMillan checked off a significant number of boxes from his to-do list.

End a 12-year losing streak to Hawkins County rival Cherokee? Check.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

Recommended for you