ROGERSVILLE — Last fall encompassed a lot of stop-and-go for Cherokee’s football team.
After a season-opening rout of Cocke County, the Chiefs won only one other game and faced COVID-19 quarantining issues throughout the campaign.
ROGERSVILLE — Last fall encompassed a lot of stop-and-go for Cherokee’s football team.
After a season-opening rout of Cocke County, the Chiefs won only one other game and faced COVID-19 quarantining issues throughout the campaign.
“The brakes fell off last year after the first week,” second-year head coach Josh Hensley said. “I think we played a game with some kids that probably had (COVID-19) at the time when we shouldn’t have.
“It was really hard to recover after that, especially when we got into the thick of our season.”
Hensley is confident a different story will unfold this year.
“We’re getting better by the hour and with a young football team like us, it’s easy to see progress,” he said. “I tell them all the time that even though we’re young and inexperienced, this game is going to slow down on a daily basis for them.”
Graduation took a toll on the Chiefs, who lost a large class of 22.
“We lost the quarterback, Micah Jones, all- conference lineman Dalton Pearson,” Hensley said. “We had three or four linemen in that class that had started since they were sophomores. They were all great leaders for us last year.”
With only eight seniors on the squad, the Chiefs will be carried by big freshman and sophomore classes.
“The core of our team is young and it may look like a problem right now, but it is something to look forward to in the future,” Hensley said. “I’m definitely excited for it.
“I’ve got lots of freshmen competing for time right now. We have at least three or four starters right now and a few more that are on the cusp of being a role player.”
One of the most notable freshman starters is quarterback Landon Jeffers. Hensley is high on his spry signal-caller.
“He has some unbelievable leadership ability,” Hensley said. “He’s a very stable young man and he has the same posture all the time. He’s level-headed and he’s someone that a lot of our team looks up to even though he’s so young.”
An upperclassman who’s to feature prominently is junior Kalija Sexton in the running back role.
“He got a lot of playing time last year, especially on the defensive side,” Hensley said. “He’s going to have to step up this year and be that workhorse for us in the backfield.”
Defense should be a strong spot, and senior Joe Henley is the anchor at linebacker.
“Last year, Joe was an all-conference player for us and he played safety,” Hensley said. “We’ve moved (Henley) to linebacker because we felt like we have a little more depth on the back end and we needed some help further up.”
And keep an eye on junior outside linebacker Andres Moncier, Hensley said.
“(Moncier) is a guy that had a role on defense last year and this year he’s going to be asked to do a lot more. He’s a very explosive individual. He’s dedicated himself to the weight room in the offseason and has become much stronger and is very athletic,” the coach said.
Sports Reporter
I graduated from Abingdon ('13) and King University ('17). I am an Eagle Scout. I love to run, write historical pieces and do anything outdoors related. I've been a sports writer since May 2017.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.