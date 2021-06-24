Nearly 100 teams are in the Tri-Cities area this weekend for the seventh annual Dick’s Sporting Goods Wood Bat Classic presented by Marucci.
The baseball tournament, hosted by NET Elite and featuring age groups from 13-under to 18-under, is holding games in Kingsport, Johnson City, Bristol, Elizabethton and Greeneville. Pool play started Thursday and championship brackets are scheduled for Sunday.
NET Elite was founded by Wesley Jones, a 2007 Dobyns-Bennett graduate who went on to play for Milligan and later in the minor leagues. He played with Ontario's London Rippers of the Frontier League and New Mexico's Raton Osos, with whom the center fielder set a Pecos League single-season stolen bases record.
Jones partnered his brother, Brad, who worked with the New York Mets organization, to launch the NET Elite program in 2014. The focus of the organization to provide meaningful competition and training for student-athletes, with a focus on teams not going home empty-handed.
“We wanted to give the teams something meaningful to come and play,” Wesley Jones said. “We used to do a dinner on Thursday night before the tournament got too big. We still give them wooden bat for free every tournament and Dick’s Sporting Goods backpacks with coupons.”
The tournament offers college coaches a good chance to a look at players. Jones is proud to have several players from the NET Elite tournaments now in the college ranks, and others are playing in the minor leagues. Former Farragut and Tennessee star Nick Senzel — now an outfielder with the Cincinnati Reds — became the first NET Elite participant to reach the majors.
Wesley Jones, who first started playing baseball when he was 6, loves passing on his love for the game to a new generation of players. Some of NET Elite’s goals are to grow baseball in the community and to give kids the best chance to play other teams they normally wouldn’t see.
NET Elite has tournaments scheduled throughout the summer in Tennessee, Virginia and the Carolinas, but this this weekend’s event is one of the biggest. The Wood Bat Classic is using minor league ballparks in Kingsport, Bristol and Elizabethton as well as Dobyns-Bennett's J. Fred Johnson Stadium and the Greeneville High's field. Other Kingsport-based action is seeing games at the Domtar and Brickyard fields.
Sunday's 18-under final is scheduled for East Tennessee State's Thomas Stadium.