One of the beauties of sports is all of the swings of emotion.
This week’s TSSAA Spring Fling in Murfreesboro was the embodiment of some great highs and lows for Northeast Tennessee teams.
There was plenty of state gold handed out and it was one of the more successful weeks for the area in recent memory.
‘TOPPERS ON TOP
Starting at the end of the week, the Science Hill baseball team made it one for the thumb with its 9-5 win over Hardin County in the Class AAA title bout.
The Hilltoppers won their fifth state championship and ended a 23-year drought between wins in the biggest games. And by no stretch of the imagination was this a fluke.
Science Hill went unbeaten in the state tournament and outscored its opponents 23-9 over four games, including two wins over Siegel on its home field.
Ryan Edwards’ crew finished out the season winning its last 14 games and 23 of the final 25 to finish with a sparkling record of 34-9.
The last loss for the ’Toppers?
A 6-5 decision to Dobyns-Bennett at J. Fred Johnson Stadium on April 27 when the Indians pulled off a successful suicide squeeze bunt in the sixth inning to take the lead.
TENNIS ANYONE?
Capped by the Science Hill doubles team of Allie Knox and Leah McBride taking home state gold, area netters showed out at the Adams Tennis Complex.
D-B senior Willa Rogers ended her high school career with a title and did not let her finals opponent get even a sniff at victory in taking a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Rogers is the last in the line of one of the area’s great tennis dynasties.
Brothers Tommy, Billy and Bobby Rogers all played tennis for the Indians. Bobby is Willa’s father.
Josie, Willa’s older sister, played D-B before going on to play for the U.S. Naval Academy.
There have not been too many years in Kingsport during which a Rogers wasn’t on the tennis team, and some have been part of the state title teams of the past.
The Lady Hilltoppers took home the team title to start off the gold rush week.
Kudos to the other Science Hill netters who played at state. Science Hill’s Griffen Nickels had a lead in the singles final before dropping the hard-fought match with Collierville’s Ranjay Arul, and Hailey Rider and Rhiannon Icenhour reached the semifinals in girls doubles.
ON YOUR MARK
If you would have told Daniel Boone coach Len Jeffers at the beginning of the season that his boys team would finish fourth at the Large Schools meet, he probably would’ve thought you were crazy.
That’s exactly what the Trailblazers did, though, posting 38 points with only five kids competing across four events.
The highlight was thrower Eli Penix winning gold medals in the shot put and discus with school record-breaking throws.
Penix, unbeaten on the season in both events, saved his best for last.
He wasn’t the only one to break records for Boone, though. The 4x800-meter relay team of Levi Streeval, Conner Wingfield, Evan Bruce and Luke Mussard won a thrilling race in a school-record 7:53.38.
Mussard’s surge in the dying stages propelled Boone to the top in one of the most hotly contested races of the day.
Elizabethton’s Conner Johnson also broke a school record in the shot put with a throw of 53-4.5 that earned him fourth place. His mark beat the one set by Andrew Johnson in 1989.
In a bittersweet ending to her career and the school’s athletic history, Sullivan South’s Madison Cowan nabbed two more all-state honors to bring her career total to eight.
Cowa was agonizingly close to winning the triple jump, leading the competition going into the final round of attempts. She ended up third, but she will be the first to say that she was satisfied with the medals.
She’ll make a fine multis athlete at Tennessee Tech.
And what a meet Tennessee High sophomore distance runner Zoe Arrington had.
Even though she was second in the 1,600, Arrington ran a personal best (4:56.93). She then doubled back for a dominating win in the 3,200 (10:47.86).
There were plenty of other all-state performances across both the Large and Small schools meets.
Bearden senior Christian Langlois beat the meet record in the boys’ 100 that had stood since 1981 when he scorched the track Thursday with a 10.43, eclipsing the 10.44 of Hillsboro’s Marcus Currie, and followed it up in the 200 with a 21.09.
That is lightning fast.
At Wednesday’s Division II-AA meet, Brentwood Academy sophomore Mensi Stiff bettered the 47-1 Angie Barker of Elizabethton threw in the shot put in 1984 with a monstrous throw of 48-11.50.
Stiff would have broken Barker’s discus meet record, too, but scratched on a final throw that was reportedly out near 160 feet.
HIGHS AND LOWS
The Boone softball team was so close to pulling out one of the most shocking upsets of the tournament on Wednesday when it had Siegel on the ropes.
Savannah Jessee hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to put Boone ahead 2-1, but Siegel loaded the bases with no outs in the home half.
The Lady Stars eventually got a walk-off double to straightaway center field to end Boone’s season.
With just three seniors, the Lady Trailblazers will be a force in the near future. The 2021 team had five underclassmen from the group that made the Little League Softball World Series.
GOING OUT THE RIGHT WAY
In his final game for University High, Kaleb Meredith showed a lot of grit against Lake County in an elimination game Wednesday. He threw 100 pitches in eight strong innings and struck out seven.
The Bucs won their first state tournament game since 1992 on a bases-loaded walk-off walk to Miles Bembry that scored Jesse Greene for a 5-4 win.
Josh Petty’s group was eliminated by Summertown later in the day, but for the seniors making the trip to Murfreesboro, it must have been a great joy and relief to finally put one in the win column.