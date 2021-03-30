KINGSPORT — Double-digit strikeouts and a four-hit shutout proved a winning combination for Sejal Neas and the Science Hill softball team Tuesday against Dobyns-Bennett.
Neas struck out 10 and walked none in a 4-0 Big 7 Conference win at Indian Highland Park. She helped herself with a big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 — including a solo home run and a triple — with two RBIs and two runs scored.
In the circle, she showed adaptability when D-B's hitters looked to get their timing down. She threw 68 of her 86 pitches for strikes.
“It was a well-pitched game. I think that’s the first time we’ve ever relied more on the change-up than the fastball,” Science Hill coach Jerry Higgins said. “Sejal did a great job. If the other team don’t score, they can’t win.”
Science Hill (10-2, 2-1) had 12 hits. Tatyanna Bailey was 2-for-3 with a walk, and Jayden Salts and Zoey Cooper each went 2-for-4 at the plate.
Jannon Glaspie and Beth Pridemore drove in Science Hill's other runs.
“We did enough hitting and it’s coming from everybody,” Higgins said. “Tatyanna Bailey is swinging the bat well. We ran ourselves out of two innings, but we’re working on that. A win is a win. It’s going to be a good league race, but if we get that pitching performance, I’m pretty confident.”
The Lady Indians (3-6, 0-3) went down swinging. Kierstyn Judd went 2-for-3 with a double, and Savannah Hutchins and Emma Allgood had the Lady Indians' other two hits.
Defense kept the Lady Indians in the ballgame. Pitchers Juliana Tipton and Sophia Dean combined for seven strikeouts and only three earned runs.
“You don’t like to lose, but I felt like we competed,” D-B coach Andy Hubbard said. “Kierstyn, every time she was up, she did a great job. She’s been taking extra BP and working hard. I thought it was a good effort on our part.
"No doubt Neas is a quality pitcher, but I’m not disappointed.”
The Lady Indians are scheduled to return to action Thursday at Cherokee. Science Hill is set to visit Greeneville on Wednesday.