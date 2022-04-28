BRISTOL, Va. — John Battle’s Broadie Bailey had a perfect game going for three innings Thursday.
Then he talked about it.
The sophomore hurler worked through two-thirds of the fourth inning before giving up a hit to Union’s Alex Richardson.
It was the only hit of the night that Bailey surrendered in Battle’s 10-0 victory over Union at Battle Field.
The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
‘I just hung a curveball’
“It was really tough,” Bailey said of giving up the single hit and losing the chance for a perfect game. “I feel like I really jinxed myself in the dugout because I mentioned it. I had a three-pitching inning going too and then I just hung a curveball.”
Bailey didn’t give up any walks and recorded only two strikeouts.
He said he has a lot of confidence in his defense to make plays behind him.
“Everything was working well,” Bailey said. “The curveball was getting by. Just let them put it in play. Our defense is our strong suit, I feel like right now.”
KEEPING COUNT
Battle coach Jimmy Gobble pulled Bailey as soon as he gave up the hit to Richardson.
It had nothing to do with the hit nor Bailey’s performance. It had all to do with the young pitcher’s pitch count.
“We’ve got three games in three days,” Gobble said. “I did not want him to go back out. I did not want to have to make a decision at 50 pitches.
“I don’t know what I would have done. You want to keep that pitch count as minimal as possible. Because he just hasn’t pitched a lot.”
POWER AT THE PLATE
Battle’s offense also produced.
The Trojans took advantage of nine hits, seven walks and two Union errors to take the win.
Eight dBattle players had a hit. Evan Hankins led the attack, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
TOUGH NIGHT
Union coach Dave Wyrick had few words in regard to the game.
“Regardless of who you’re playing, if you don’t come out and compete at the plate and keep the pressure on, you’re not going to beat Single A teams and you’re not going to beat AA teams. Not in this district,” the veteran coach said.