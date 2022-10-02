Mac McClung made the most of his first preseason action with the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.
Mac Attack📺 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/ONIvlfzNcT— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 2, 2022
The former Gate City star, the 2021-22 NBA G League rookie of the year, played 12 minutes and helped the Warriors outscore the Washington Wizards 30-10 in the final quarter of Golden State's 104-95 win.
The exhibition was part of the NBA Japan Games 2022 at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo.
McClung scored nine points and had two assists, two steals and two rebounds with no turnovers. He finished 4-for-6 from the floor, going 1-for-1 behind the 3-point line.
In true McClung-esque style, his first points of the game came on slam dunk.
Look at this Mac McClung dunk 👀 pic.twitter.com/aLdi3pKrnX— Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) October 2, 2022
He also moved through defensive traffic on the way to making a left-handed layup and laid up the ball after moving it behind his back while in the air on the way to the basket.
Those type of moves made McClung a social media sensation while he was still playing high school ball.
He finished his Gate City career by leading the Blue Devils to the VHSL Class 2 championship, closing with 2,801 points, second highest in VHSL history.
McClung owns the VHSL record for most points scored in a season with 1,153.
After collegiate seasons at Georgetown and Texas Tech, McClung signed with the Los Angeles Lakers as an undrafted free agent. He had a successful run with South Bay, the Lakers' G League team, in the 2021-22 season.
He played two NBA games last season, one with the Chicago Bulls and one with the Lakers.
During the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, McClung was picked up by the NBA champion Warriors and invited to their training camp.
He is among 20 players on Golden State's preseason roster and looking to make the final cut
The Warriors' next preseason game is Oct. 9 against Lakers at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Golden State then hosts Portland on Oct. 11 and Denver on Oct. 14 to close preseason play before opening the season at home against the Lakers on Oct. 18.
