GATE CITY — Scott Vermillion has proclaimed for years that he would never retire a former player’s jersey no matter how famous they got.
Just like many others before Vermillion, former Gate City basketball standout Mac McClung made his former coach eat his words on Thursday.
In front of throngs of people, the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion who got his start in a small town of less than 2,500 people had his jersey retired among other honors.
“It’s pretty cool to be home because I haven’t been home since this year started,” McClung said. “I was telling my friends that you always want to come home after things go well in your life. To be able to come home to this kind of crowd is super awesome.”
The festivities began with McClung being presented a key to the town of Gate City by the Town Council and was followed by proclamations from state and local legislatures, including U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, Virginia Delegate Terry Kilgore and Sen. Todd Pillion.
Several of McClung’s former teammates from the 2018 Class 2 state championship team also spoke and so did his agent Dan Poneman.
Poneman said McClung is “real-life wizard” and “really does make you believe in magic.”
The NBA Slam Dunk Contest was certainly a magical night as McClung threw down four slams that rocked the Salt Lake City crowd, recording a near-perfect score on national television.
For his final dunk, McClung broke out his high school jersey and sent all of Southwest Virginia into a frenzy.
“It’s been a roller coaster of blessings and hard times, but these last few months have changed my life,” he said. “There was so much adrenaline going on and so many fans. You understand the stage you’re on and it was kind of like a blur, but it was really a relief as well because we put a lot of time into preparing those dunks.”
Back in his high school and college days, McClung certainly put on some magical shows for capacity crowds and he’s always been one to embrace the grind.
The NBA G League that he’s been playing in the last two years with the South Bay Lakers and Delaware Blue Coats has certainly been a grind, but McClung knows his hard work is beginning to pay off.
“The G League is special in the sense that everyone is trying to get to the next league,” he said. “It’s hard because you’re battling with people wanting to get their shot or their call-up. For all of us to come together, let go and go win a championship was something truly special.
“It’s a beautiful grind in the sense that you get the NBA life that is like amazing meals, then you go back to the G League and you have to sit in the middle seat on airplanes and having to (have) DoorDash (deliver him) water.”
Last month, the Blue Coats — an affiliate with the Philadelphia 76ers — won the G League title and McClung was a key part of the championship run along with former Tennessee standout Jaden Springer.
He didn’t get to celebrate very long as he had to be with the parent club for the next game after receiving his third call-up to the NBA.
In the last game of the season for the 76ers, he nearly tallied a triple-double with 20 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
“It was so much fun, but I got to the game 30 minutes before it started because we had just won the G League championship,” McClung said. “I couldn’t even feel my body and I just wanted to do the best I could.
In the second game, I knew I was going to get extended minutes and I really got to show who I am.”
McClung’s confidence is high going into the offseason, but he remains humble and true to his roots in Scott County.
“It almost makes me emotional thinking about it,” McClung said. “For them to honor me — someone that is in love with this school and this basketball program — for them to retire my jersey means the world to me. Home is so important to me.”