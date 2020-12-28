Jimmie Johnson retired from full-time NASCAR competition in 2020, leaving the question of whether he is the sport’s greatest driver.
Johnson, Richard Petty and the late Dale Earnhardt are the only drivers to earn seven Cup Series championships. Others may argue for three-time champion David Pearson, who had a better head-to-head winning percentage than Petty, or four-time champion Jeff Gordon as NASCAR’s greatest driver.
However, there have been only three men to win seven titles and here are the cases why each should or should not be considered the greatest champion.
RICHARD PETTY
Why “The King” is the greatest seven-time champion
Record Book
Petty holds most of the major records in the NASCAR record book, including 200 wins — which nearly doubles the 105 of second-place Pearson. Petty also has the most pole positions (123), most runner-up finishes (157), most series runner-up finishes (6), most wins in a season (27), most consecutive wins (10), most top-five finishes (555), most top-10 finishes (712) and most career starts (1,158).
Daytona 500 victories
No one comes close to matching Petty’s record of seven wins in NASCAR’s biggest race, which is known as both “The Great American Race” or the “Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing.”
Cale Yarborough comes next with four Daytona 500 wins, followed by Bobby Allison, Jeff Gordon, Dale Jarrett and Denny Hamlin with three each. Johnson won the 500 twice in 2006 and 2013. Earnhardt captured his lone 500 win in 1998.
Won on all surfaces in different kinds of cars
While all three won on superspeedways, intermediate tracks, 1-milers and short tracks, Petty also won NASCAR’s last race on dirt in September 1970. Of course, neither Earnhardt nor Johnson had the opportunity to race in the Cup Series on dirt, which will happen at Bristol Motor Speedway in March.
Petty was much more accomplished on road courses, earning five wins at Riverside (California) and one at Bridgehampton (New York). Earnhardt scored his only road course victory by beating Mark Martin at Sonoma in 1995. Johnson won at Sonoma 25 years later.
Why Petty isn’t the greatest seven-time champion
Superior equipment and lack of competition
It’s always the biggest criticism of Petty. He won so many races in an era when Petty Enterprises was one of the few teams with factory support and when there were four or five cars capable of winning most races instead of 12 or 15. For example, in the 1975 season — when Petty swept the Bristol races — only 23 drivers started the Southeastern 500, where he finished six laps ahead of second-place Benny Parsons.
DALE EARNHARDT
Why “The Intimidator” is the greatest seven-time champion
Championships with different teams and crew chiefs
Earnhardt won his first series championship with car owner Rod Osterlund and crew chief Doug Richert in 1980. His other six titles came with Richard Childress Racing, which had won with Ricky Rudd in 1983-84 — but hadn’t been a championship contender.
Earnhardt won four championships with crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine, two with Andy Petree and his lone Daytona 500 with Larry McReynolds. By comparison, Petty Enterprises and Hendrick Motorsports were well-established championship teams when Petty and Johnson started driving their cars.
Competitive until the end of his career
Earnhardt won three races in 1999 and two in 2000, his last full season in the Cup Series. He also was the series runner-up to Bobby Labonte that final season.
In an interview before his fatal crash in the 2001 Daytona 500, Earnhardt said he felt he was ready to contend for a record eighth title after healing from a bothersome neck injury. On the other hand, Petty went winless from his 200th career victory, the 1984 Firecracker 400 at Daytona, until his last race in 1992. Johnson didn’t win for the final 3½ years of his career; his final victory came at Dover in 2017.
IROC and Busch Series victories
Almost all of Petty and Johnson’s stock car success came in the Cup Series, while Earnhardt won four championships and 11 races in 59 International Race of Champions (IROC) starts. In the series that pitted drivers from different disciplines in equally matched cars, Petty never won in 21 starts. Johnson had one win in eight IROC starts.
Earnhardt was also a 21-time race winner in the Busch (now Xfinity) Series, and Johnson won only a single race in 93 starts.
Petty never raced in the Busch Series and made limited appearances in the old Late Model Sportsman series. He did run in NASCAR’s convertible series in 1959, winning a race and finishing fourth in the points standings.
Why Earnhardt isn’t the greatest seven-time champion
Race wins and poles
Earnhardt is known for his spectacular victories like “rattling Terry Labonte’s cage” at Bristol, but his 76 career victories rank eighth on the all-time wins list. Earnhardt led the series in wins on just two occasions (1987, 1990), while Petty accomplished the feat in seven separate seasons and Johnson did it five times.
Earnhardt won only 21 pole positions, far behind Petty’s record number of 123 and Johnson’s 36.
JIMMIE JOHNSON
Why “Seven Time” is the greatest seven-time champion
Stiffest competition
Johnson raced in an era of the deepest talent in the sport, most impressively outrunning teammate Jeff Gordon in Hendrick Motorsports equipment. Other champions Johnson outperformed throughout his career include Tony Stewart, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano.
Petty had the all-time greatest rivals in Pearson, Bobby Allison, Cale Yarborough and Darrell Waltrip. Earnhardt’s toughest rivals included Waltrip, Bill Elliott, Rusty Wallace and Gordon. Still, take a closer look and names like Denny Hamlin, Carl Edwards and Mark Martin show how deep the talent pool was during Johnson’s era.
Five championships in a row
Once Johnson knocked down the door with a first championship in 2006, it set off an incredible run not seen before. He won five straight NASCAR titles, breaking Yarborough’s record of three straight from 1976-78.
Petty won four of five championships from 1971-75 with Benny Parsons winning the 1973 title. Earnhardt won four of five from 1990-94, but he had a 1992 season in which he won just one race, albeit a big one: the Coca-Cola 600.
AP Male Athlete of the Year
The Associated Press Athlete of the Year award from 2009 fits Johnson, who also has competed in triathlons and run the Boston Marathon. While physical training was something some drivers did in earlier eras, Johnson took it to another level. That helped him stay a step ahead — or in his case, car lengths ahead — of his competitors.
Why Johnson isn’t the greatest seven-time champion
Rules violations
Johnson’s crew chief, Chad Knaus, was penalized eight times for major violations during their time together and his actions even forced NASCAR to pass a rule about shock absorbers in 2005.
Knaus was suspended for six races in 2006 and Darian Grubb served as crew chief for Johnson during his first Daytona 500 win. It has drawn comparisons with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick having incredible success with the Patriots, but their achievements often discounted because of pushing the limits of the rules.
That’s not to say Petty and Earnhardt didn’t have their own rules issues. Petty’s engine for his 198th career win at Charlotte was found to be 381 cubic inches, well over the 358 allowed in the NASCAR rulebook. Earnhardt was known for lobbying NASCAR for rules changes if he thought another team or manufacturer had an advantage.