BRISTOL, Tenn. — The first NASCAR Cup Series race on dirt in a half-century will have to wait one more day.
NASCAR postponed Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway because of heavy rain that is causing flooding in Sullivan County and around the region. The race is now scheduled to go off at 4 p.m. on Monday and be broadcast on Fox.
The Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, already postponed from Saturday night, will precede the Cup race, starting at noon on FS1.
Ticket information
BMS said all tickets for the Food City Dirt Race will be honored at the gate all day. Those Cup ticket holders who arrive early and find their seat occupied by a truck ticket holder may find an open, socially distanced seat to watch the truck race.
Ticket holders for the truck race will be allowed to stay for the Cup race but may need to relocate to a different, socially distanced seat.
The Speedway Motorsports weather guarantee is in effect for ticket holders who cannot attend either race.
Monday's schedule
10 a.m. — Parking lots open
11 a.m. — Spectator gates open
Noon — Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt
2-3:30 p.m. — NASCAR RaceDay on FOX
4 p.m. — Food City Dirt Race