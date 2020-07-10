While it doesn’t grant points or help a driver secure a playoff spot, the NASCAR All-Star Race is still a marquee event every driver wants to win.
Some of the NASCAR Cup Series drivers shared their favorite All-Star moments ahead of the 2020 version of the race, scheduled for Wednesday at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Kurt Busch, driver of the No. 1 Ganassi Racing Chevrolet, goes back to 1992 when Davey Allison crashed while crossing the finish line in front of Kyle Petty — generally regarded as the best All-Star Race in history.
“As a race fan, that first time under the lights at Charlotte was incredible,” Busch said. “I know Bristol will be electric and will have that same type of vibe, being new and different. Of course driving the Miller Lite car for Penske in 2010, that was my favorite moment as a driver and fan.
“I love the All-Star Race with the colors, the paint schemes and the overall attitude is fun.”
Seven-time NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt was the first to debut a special paint scheme for the All-Star Race, in 1995. Instead of the familiar black, the No. 3 Chevrolet was painted silver in honor of series sponsor R.J. Reynolds/Winston.
A year later, Earnhardt debuted a special patriotic red, white and blue No. 3 in advance of the Atlanta Olympics.
Christopher Bell, driver of the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota, is fond of the 2016 All-Star Race, but more because of a paint scheme involving Busch’s brother than because Joey Logano won the race.
“I thought it was cool when Kyle (Busch) showed up and ran the No. 75 for the 75th anniversary of M&M’s,” Bell said. “There have been a lot of cool moments, the way they’ve had the different rules, but the most clear cut was when Kyle ran the No. 75 car.
Denny Hamlin, the driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and the Bristol Night Race defending champion, finds the 2001 All-Star Race unforgettable because of its unique start. Rain started to fall as soon as the green flag dropped, causing a big pileup as the drivers raced into turn 1.
NASCAR decided to let teams go to their backup cars after so many contenders suffered major damage. Jeff Gordon, one of those involved in the wreck, ended up winning the race.
“Watching all the cars race into turn 1 in the rain and crash, then you’re watching everyone go out there and put backup cars on the racetrack,” Hamlin said. “That was exciting to say the least. ‘What just happened here?’ Then you see them dry the track a couple of hours and then have everyone come back and participate, ready to go.”
William Byron may drive for Gordon’s old team in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet after growing up in the same Charlotte neighborhood
seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson lived, but his favorite All-Star Race features a victory by another driver. The 2011 All-Star Race left him with a good memory.
“When Carl Edwards won, that was the first race my mom ever went to,” he said. “It was entertaining.”
The race continued to be entertaining even after the checkered flag fell. Edwards ripped up the front of his No. 99 Ford when he went off the track and drove through the grass during his post-race celebration.
Cole Custer, the rookie driver of the No. 41 Ford, goes back a couple of years earlier when his team’s co-owner had a special victory. A milestone win for Tony Stewart and the entire Stewart-Haas team also included Cole’s father, Joe.
“I remember Tony Stewart’s win in 2009 with Stewart-Haas Racing,” he said. “It was their first win as a company. Seeing how excited Tony was to win with his own team, that was cool to see.”