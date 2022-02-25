Sports streaming service FloSports is partnering with NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson to co-promote an April race at Volunteer Speedway.
The Late Model Challenge Powered by Tezos is set for Thursday, April 14. The Super Late Model race coincides with Food City Dirt Race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“This is pretty cool. I’m excited to partner with FloRacing and Volunteer Speedway on this event,” Larson said in a release Friday. “I hope we can get a few NASCAR guys to participate in the event for some extra preparation leading into the Bristol dirt race.”
Larson raced at the four-tenths-mile Bulls Gap dirt track last October in the Castrol FloRacing Late Model Night in America. He finished second to Jonathan Davenport.
And former Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon is a former winner at Volunteer Speedway.
Support races for the Late Model Challenge are still to be announced. FloRacing has the exclusive broadcast of the event that starts at 6:30 p.m.
The race is part of the Castrol Night in America Series, which fires up April 12 at Eldora (Ohio) Speedway. Eldora is owned by three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart.