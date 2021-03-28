BRISTOL, Tenn. — NASCAR begins a new chapter Sunday with a return to its past.
The Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will be the first Cup Series race on dirt since September 1970. The race is 250 laps, broken into three stages, over a temporary clay surface.
NASCAR fans will hear terms like “slide job” as a preferred way of passing, “rooster tails” when the cars kick up dust in the high groove and the track “rubbering up.”
This harkens to the beginning of the Cup Series in 1949 with the first race on a ¾-mile dirt track in Charlotte. Jim Roper was credited with the victory after Glenn Dunaway’s car failed the post-race inspection.
Seventy-two years later, it’s far from a normal Bristol weekend, starting with the list of pre-race favorites.
The last five Bristol Cup Series winners — Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch — are all underdogs. Combined, they have 29 Cup Series victories on the Bristol concrete.
Yet Truck Series racer Stewart Friesen, USAC Triple Crown champion Chris Windom and 2018 World of Outlaws Late Model champion Mike Marlar, all of whom will be making their Cup Series debuts, have better odds on some sites to win than last year’s winners, Harvick and Keselowski, on the dirt.
Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell have been installed as the odds-on favorites. They have the most experience on dirt, have won in the NASCAR Truck Series on the Eldora (Ohio) dirt track, and drive for top-notch organizations.
Larson, driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, has been getting all the track time available, also racing a NASCAR Truck and a Super Late Model. Bell, driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, took another route by entering the iRacing NASCAR Pro Invitational on the virtual BMS.
The next pair listed are Austin Dillon and Chase Briscoe.
Dillon won two features in the 604 Crate Late Model cars at the Bristol Dirt Nationals. The driver of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet was also the winner at the inaugural Truck Series race at Eldora. His dirt experience also includes a win at nearby Volunteer Speedway, while his Cup Series team is coming off a strong sixth-place finish at Atlanta.
Briscoe, a rookie in the Cup Series, won nine races in the Xfinity Series last season including the Food City 300 at Bristol. Tyler Reddick, also a Bristol winner in the Xfinity Series and a teammate of Dillon, was an accomplished dirt late model driver before making it to the NASCAR ranks.
Other drivers listed among the top picks include Friesen in the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet. Stenhouse won a winged sprint car race on an Alabama dirt track last week to prepare for the Food City Dirt Race.
Defending NASCAR champion Chase Elliott, who won the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race on the Bristol concrete, and Kyle Busch, who leads all active drivers with eight wins on the Bristol concrete, have proven to be fast on the dirt. Both posted top-six speeds in Friday’s first practice.
FAN COMFORT
The speedway released a guide to enjoying the Food City Dirt Race weekend. Traditional creature comforts like ear protection, seat cushions, blankets and sunscreen are recommended, as is eye protection.
NASCAR Truck Series driver Matt Crafton emphasized the high-banked, high-speed track is likely to create conditions many fans have never experienced.
“Bring some googles. It’s going to get dusty,” Crafton said. “Those or some kind of safety glasses will keep the dirt out of your eyes.”
Other tips include bringing a clean sock or stocking to cover beverages with no lids. A hat, cap or hoodie is recommended to keep chunks of mud out of your hair and eyes. Boots are also a good idea, especially if it rains.
Sanitizing wipes and Swiffer dust pads can be used to clean scanners, cell phones and seat cushions. Fans are required to wear masks, but can remove them once they’re seated.
Comfortable clothing is suggested, although it’s not a good idea to wear white shirts, pants or shoes.
Whether it’s a one-time experiment or the first race in an annual tradition, enjoy being part of history with the first Cup race on dirt in 50 years.