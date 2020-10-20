For many years, the Musket Bowl was a big deal mainly confined to the students and faculty at David Crockett and Daniel Boone, along with their enthusiastic, die-hard fans.
Times have changed, and the annual Washington County showdown is more than just a beacon of cursory interest for all of Northeast Tennessee. It even appears as a noticeable blip on the statewide oscilloscope.
So what changed?
Coaches.
To be clear, this isn’t saying these schools didn’t have quality coaches in the past. Rather, it is a testament to the impressive work being done by Daniel Boone’s Jeremy Jenkins and David Crockett’s Hayden Chandley.
Jenkins took over at Boone in 2004, inheriting a program that was coming off four straight losing seasons. He showed up on the job — figuratively — with a hardhat, work jeans, lunch pail and a tough edge the program needed.
He also had a mindset that included this important directive: Beat Crockett. His teams accomplished that feat 11 straight years while posting four seasons of eight wins or more, including a 10-3 mark in a run to the TSSAA Class 5A quarterfinals in 2009.
Jenkins’ teams have also taken region games to heart with a 67-42 mark than includes a 19-3 run over the last four years.
One of the players on that 2009 team was Chandley, who learned a thing or two from Jenkins. He also went through spring practice one year as an assistant coach under Jenkins.
But even with the good football pedigree, Chandley’s success right out of the gates at Crockett couldn’t have been predicted. Yes, the Pioneers were excited to get him, but who could have seen 12 wins in his first 12 games in Jonesborough?
Since that red-hot start, Chandley’s teams have gone a very respectable 13-7. And two of those setbacks came in hard-fought playoff decisions against Knoxville Central, which won the state championship both seasons. And Chandley has a sparkling region record, too, standing at 13-3.
Chandley has proven over the last two seasons he knows how to handle a program and adjust to the talent at hand. It’s easy to consider him as the area’s best young head coach.
Having wrapped up a winning season with Friday’s thrilling 24-22 victory over Tennessee High, Chandley has guided the Pioneers to three straight winning seasons for the first time in school history. Crockett posted three winning seasons in its first four years before trailing off with 24 losing campaigns in 25 years. The Pioneers posted three straight seasons (2000-02) at or above the .500 mark before 11 straight losing years followed.
Jenkins and Chandley have met head to head twice, and both games were classics. The 2018 contest came down to the final play and Boone couldn’t reach the end zone. Crockett held on for a 34-27 win.
Last year, it was the Pioneers who couldn’t crack the end zone barrier. Daniel Lusk’s defensive gems in the final seconds, including tackling Crockett quarterback Cade Larkins at the 4-yard line on the final play, preserved a 28-20 win for the Trailblazers.
These teams will meet for the 50th time in history Friday night in Jonesborough. And with Jenkins and Chandley on the sidelines — combined with both teams possessing playmakers — there’s no reason to expect anything other than a good old-fashioned southern classic.
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Dobyns-Bennett at Science Hill
It should be an interesting battle to see if the Hilltoppers can move the ball through the air against the Indians’ tough defense.
Elizabethton at Sullivan South
Both teams should remember the Rebels’ one-point loss on a blocked extra point last year. Will South throw another serious challenge at the top-ranked Cyclones?
Daniel Boone at David Crockett
There’s a pretty good chance this game will be decided by the guys lined up face to face from each other at each snap of the football.
PICKS OF THE WEEK
Dobyns-Bennett 38, Science Hill 24
It’s going to be a challenge for the Hilltoppers to slow the Indians’ state-level offense.
Daniel Boone 28, David Crockett 27
This is a true tossup, but the TSSAA overtime rules mandate there can’t be a tie. Could it be so close that it comes down to a last-seconds 2-point conversion attempt?
Picks record: 6-1.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton
In a battle for first place in Region 1-4A, the junior quarterback had a big-time performance.
He totaled 373 yards of offense and accounted for five touchdowns in the 44-10 win over Greeneville. Rollins passed for 229 yards and two scores and rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns, including a momentum-swinging short TD run in the final seconds before halftime.
THE HOGS AWARD
Elizabethton Cyclones
The Clone Hogs were a force no matter the decision to run or pass.
They cleared the way for 221 yards rushing with 6.3 per attempt. The pass protection was tight, providing enough time to complete 71 percent with over 10 yards gained per attempt.
DEFENSIVE UNIT OF THE WEEK
Daniel Boone Trailblazers
First and foremost, it was a complete lockdown shutout in a 59-0 decision over Cocke County.
Boone also limited the Fighting Cocks to 33 total yards with minus-5 rushing. The Trailblazers forced six turnovers.