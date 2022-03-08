NORTON — The first football coach at Wise Central is back at the helm of the program.
The Wise County School Board approved the hiring of Jason Mullins as the school’s gridiron boss during Tuesday’s meeting.
He replaces Luke Owens, who resigned late last year after eight seasons leading the program.
Mullins served as the Warriors’ head coach in 2011 — the year the school opened — after agreeing to take the position for one season. Afterward, he became an assistant coach again, serving in that capacity at the school since that time. He spent the past four seasons as defensive and special teams coordinator on Owens’ staff.
For decades, coaching football has been a way of life for Mullins. Following Owens’ resignation, Mullins said he felt it was time to try his hand as a head coach again.
“Once the season was coming to an end, I started thinking about the program and I’ve still got years left before I can retire from teaching. I just don’t think I’d be content if I wasn’t involved in football,” he said. “I’ve been involved in football every Friday night since 1999 either with Pound, J.J. Kelly or Central. And I just wasn’t ready to give it up.
“I care too much about the kids, care too much about the program to walk away.”
HISTORY ON THE SIDELINES
Mullins, who played college football at Virginia-Wise, was an assistant coach for three years and head coach for five years at now-closed Pound. He then moved to J.J. Kelly as an assistant.
After the consolidation of Kelly and Pound into Central in the fall of 2011, Mullins led the Warriors through their inaugural season. He guided the program into the postseason that year, when the Warriors finished 6-5 after falling to Wilson Memorial in the opening round of the Western Section playoffs.
Gate City assistant coach Darren Reed took over the Central program for two seasons, and Owens became the Warriors’ coach in 2014.
With Mullins as an assistant, Owens’ team made six trips to the Region 2D playoffs in eight seasons and twice reached the regional championship game.
Now, as he steps back into the head coaching realm, Mullins is looking to continue the success he’s helped build at Central.
“I have the head coaching experience, so I feel perfectly capable of not really changing the culture but just picking up where we left off and continuing on to build a strong program,” he said. “I just enjoy the life skills taught and the teaching of the game.”