BRISTOL, Tenn. — Weather became a factor at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday evening when heavy rain turned the converted dirt track into a muddy mess.
The deluge, one of several throughout the day, forced the postponement of Saturday’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt. The Camping World Truck Series event was rescheduled for Sunday at 9 p.m. on FS2.
The Food City Dirt Race, the first scheduled dirt race for the NASCAR Cup Series in 50 years, is still scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. on FOX.
Heat races for both series also were canceled.
Conditions were dry and dusty for Friday’s practice sessions, but the rain came Saturday morning and left the half-mile track wet and muddy. NASCAR attempted to get the track ready to run by using packer cars and dirt late model cars driven by local drivers.
ATTEMPT TO RACE
The first truck series heat race saw only one full lap before the trucks were sent to the pits. The track was tacky from the earlier rains and mud covered the front of the trucks and caked over the windshields of the drivers behind the leaders, making it impossible for them to see.
Mike Marlar, the 2018 World of Outlaws Late Model champion, was leading Jake Griffin after the opening lap. Marlar’s truck was mostly clear of mud and Griffin had some on the grill area of his machine.
However, the drivers in the trucks behind them, including the one driven by 2015 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick, had their views entirely blocked by the sticky mud.
“That’s probably as uncomfortable as I’ve ever been in a race car,” Harvick said. “As soon as everybody put the throttle down, it just caked the front window.”
Heavier rain set in minutes later, and the racing was called for the day.
FIELDS ARE SET
NASCAR used its performance metric to set the field for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race.
Kyle Larson was listed as the pole sitter, but he will have to move to the back of the field after making an engine change following Friday’s practice.
Denny Hamlin will move to the top spot in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Ryan Blaney, the most recent Cup Series winner, beside him in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford.
Once Larson moves to the rear of the field, the rest of the top five for the start will be Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick. Alex Bowman, William Byron, Austin Dillon, Joey Logano and Chris Buescher will fill out the top 10.
The field for the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt was set by team owner points, per NASCAR rules.
John Hunter Nemechek, driving the No. 4 Toyota, will start the truck race from the pole. Ben Rhodes will start second, followed by defending series champion Sheldon Creed, three-time champion Matt Crafton and Stewart Friesen.
Four drivers — JR Heffner, Andrew Gordon, Jessica Friesen and Trevor Collins — will miss the race.