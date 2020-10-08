Muddy Creek Raceway hosts the 33rd annual Suzuki Top Gun Showdown this weekend with over $30,000 in prize money.
The fourth annual Cody Gragg Memorial 2-stroke race is also on tap. Friday is an open practice day with racing for the Mega Series on Saturday.
The main event on Sunday starts with practice at 8 a.m. and racing to follow. The Suzuki Top Gun Showdown is an AMA Pro-Am race that includes 450 and 250 Pro classes. The Cody Gragg Memorial is a $6,000-to-win race.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS AND LUCAS OIL
Brandon Hughes of Roan Mountain headlined the list of local racers who made the two-hour trek to Travelers Rest, South Carolina, for the latest round of the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series.
He swept motos to win in the 35+ class, and won the second moto in the 30+ race. It was a feat nearly duplicated by another Roan Mountain racer. Elisha Guinn posted a runner-up finish in the Unlimited D class and won the second moto in the 450D class.
Alex Colley from Norton also had a big day, sweeping motos to win the 85cc, 9-11 race and finishing runner-up in two other classes.
Zach Osborne from Abingdon continues to lead the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 450 standings with a 325-301 lead over Florida rider Adam Cianciarulo. Osborne, the 2017 champion in the 250 class, finished third behind Eli Tomac and Cianciarulo at the last national event in Colorado.
The next series stop is scheduled for Saturday at Fox Raceway near San Diego.
BRISTOL DRAGWAY
Josh McDaniel kept the big prize from the rescheduled Spring Fling in East Tennessee.
The Corryton racer drove his Corvette Roadster to the victory in Sunday’s $30,000-to-win race at Bristol Dragway. Although New York racer Billy Leber had a better reaction time in the final round, McDaniel kept the pressure on and Leber ran under his dial-in time.
If you’re looking for an affordable way of getting into entry-level racing, the East Tennessee Region SCCA is hosting an autocross event Sunday in the parking lot between Bristol Motor Speedway and Bristol Dragway.
For those unfamiliar with autocross, you’re testing the driving skills of getting around a temporary course set up with cones. Check out the East Tennessee Region SCCA website for registration.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
There is extra motivation and extra cash on the line for Sportsman and Pure 4 racers at Kingsport Speedway this Friday night.
Both classes will have 40-lap features on the 3/8-mile concrete oval. The Late Model Stock will still be the featured class with a 60-lap feature scheduled.
The Mod 4 and Pure Street classes are also scheduled to be in action. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with practice and qualifying followed by racing at 8 p.m.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
Following last Saturday’s massive crowd for Hazzard Fest, it’s Coca-Cola Night at the Gap this Saturday at Volunteer Speedway.
Coca-Cola merchandise will be given away throughout the night. The first 50 paid adult grandstand tickets will receive a free Coke at the concession stands.
The Crate Late Models will be the featured class on the 4/10-mile clay oval with races also scheduled for the Sportsman Late Model, Classic, Street Stock and Front Wheel Drive classes.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with racing scheduled to begin around 8 p.m.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
Food City Night at the Races is Saturday with the USAC midgets making an appearance at the 3/8-mile asphalt track in Coeburn.
Grandstands open at 3:30 p.m. with qualifying to start at 4 p.m. It is followed by seven classes of racing.
Besides a 35-lap feature for the USAC Midgets, there is a 50-lap feature for the Limited Late Model class.
Other classes in action are: Mod 4, Mod Street, Pure 4, Pure Street and Enduros.