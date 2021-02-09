LUBBOCK, Texas — Something has to give when West Virginia visits Texas Tech on Tuesday night in a Top 25 men’s basketball clash.
The No. 14 Mountaineers (13-5, 6-3 Big 12) have won their past three road games, but they haven’t won at the Red Raiders’ arena since January 2016.
No. 7 Texas Tech (14-5, 6-4) — which returned to the Top 10 on Monday — enters the game on a three-game winning streak.
“West Virginia is playing as well as any team in the country right now,” Red Raiders coach Chris Beard said Monday. “We’ve got our work cut out for us on the defensive end, and offensively we’re just going to have to try to continue to play March basketball.”
Mac McClung leads the Red Raiders with an average of 17.2 points per game — a conference-best 19.7 in Big 12 matchups — and has hit 20 points or more in a league-high nine games. The guard from Gate City scored a season-high 30 in the first meeting with West Virginia, an 88-87 Mountaineers win in Morgantown on Jan 25.
Terrence Shannon Jr. is putting up 13.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for Texas Tech, and Kevin McCullar is third in the conference at 7.6 boards a game.
Miles McBride and Derek Culver lead the Mountaineers, McBride with a team-best 15.8 points a game and Culver with a double-double average of 14.3 points and 10.3 rebounds.
Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. on ESPN.