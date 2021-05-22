KINGSPORT — Players, coaches and officials from the youth leagues to the NFL were honored Saturday at the National Football Foundation Mountain Empire Chapter Hall of Fame grand opening and induction at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.
The group included Lifetime Achievement Award winners A.B. Clevenger, who led Tennessee High to back-to-back state championships and the 1972 national championship, and longtime East Tennessee State trainer Jerry “Doc” Robertson, who earlier in the week was recognized by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame as the Pat Summitt Award winner.
Winners of the annual NFF Scholar-Athlete Awards were recognized along with the annual winners of the John Robert Bell Award for coaching and the James Cradic Award for officiating.
Former Heisman Trophy-winning player and national championship-winning coach Steve Spurrier and longtime NFL tight end Jason Witten were the latest legends honored, though neither was able to attend. Spurrier was represented by former Science Hill teammate Tom Hager and Witten by his brother, Shawn, the current coach at Elizabethton.
The Hall of Fame exhibit is now on display as one enters the convention center. Saturday’s ceremony was both a celebration of those honored and the game itself.
Former Dobyns-Bennett coach Graham Clark, the 2017 recipient of the John Robert Bell Award, talked about what football means to him.
“I learned more from football than I did algebra,” Clark said. “Leadership, loyalty, working with people, striving to achieve, the thrill of victory, the agony of defeat and getting back on your feet after you’ve been knocked down. Those things, how you react to defeat sums up how you make it in life.
“People want to talk about the dangers of football, but there are more concussions in soccer than football. I am honored to be here as a member of the Mountain Empire National Football Foundation Hall of Fame and all the game has done for my life.”
U.S. Representative Diana Harshbarger, a self-described football mom whose son played on Clark’s teams, said the teamwork shown in the sport is needed in Washington today.
Phillip Garland, a three-time all-conference football player at Happy Valley, was the first Scholar-Athlete Award winner in 2014. He said Friday nights represent much more than a game, but a true community event and source of hometown pride.
Johnny Mills, an all-state player at Elizabethton and record-breaking receiver at Tennessee, spoke on behalf of the legends. Mills' single-game record of 225 receiving yards, which came in the Vols' 28-19 win over Kentucky in 1966, stood for 35 years until broken by Kelley Washington against LSU in 2001.
“If you think of it this way, it’s not worth it,” Mills said. “You have spring practices, two-a-days, winter workouts and you do it all for 11 hours. You play 10 or 11 games and do it an hour at a time. So you say, ‘What’s the point?’ There are several good points.
“One of them is coaches often take the places of dads. When I moved down there, if I didn’t have those coaches playing sports, there is no way I would have made it. Athletics helps in many ways to be a good citizen. Coaches do that and kids need that.
"If you can stick through the adversity and bond with those players, it never goes away. I see my teammates today and we still talk about things in the '60s. I have friends for life.”